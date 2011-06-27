Used 2011 GMC Yukon SUV Consumer Reviews

The '11 Yuke does just about everything better than our '06 did. The ride is smoother, the seats more comfortable, and GM has finally caught up to the competition in terms of refinement and the usefulness of the electronic gadgetry. The stereo and nav system are very solid, and the iPod integration via the USB port is killer. It also looks gorgeous (esp. in the RJT color)...we began receiving parking lot compliments the first place we parked it, and that continues. You don't buy this vehicle for the gas mileage; you buy it because you want it for what it is...the most capable true full-size SUV on the road. Towing, cargo, passenger comfort - the Yukon has it all.

I have owned three tahoes and one yukon since year 2000. i have bought all brand new and done regular service. i have been very impressed with all. My 2011 gmc yukon i purchased new and is my daily driver. it has 78000. I have a third car i drive some so keeps the miles down on my yukon. the only problem i remember with my tahoes was a leaking sunroof on my 2004 which they never fixed after two trips to dealer under warranty. i think it leaked since new only it didn't see rain much. My 2011 yukon has a funny shift pattern compared to my 2007 tahoe but i have gotten used to it. (I prefer the shift pattern of my 2007 chevrolet tahoe ltz.) i think my 2011 yukon shifts more for fuel economy reasons. About my 2011 yukon. the paint is good (diamond white tri-coat). looks new still. (i wash and wax it a lot.) Never a mechanical issue. I am on my third set of tires. (i like to replace tires well before they are worn.) 2nd battery. 1st one lasted almost 6 years. original brakes. interior has held up well. the ride is nice. handles well for a big vehicle. gas mileage is average for such a big vehicle. i just love my yukon and highly recommend it. the only problem i have had is that when i lock the vehicle and arm the alarm system after about 5 or 10 minutes sometimes the alarms sound for no reason. it is very annoying to people parked within earshot and i find myself leaving my car unlocked for this reason. i have never sent a review in like this before but have been looking at edmunds reviews lately for considering purchase of a third car and appreciate people who have written reviews. Update: my yukon now has 101000 miles. dealer says the original brakes still have plenty of life. I keep my yukon in the garage and wax it alot. it still looks brand new. i have recently noticed an occasional rattle in the left rear door panel. it still drives like new. i had an emission code for leaking gas cap but that is resolved now. very satisfied with this vehicle.