Used 2000 GMC Yukon SUV Consumer Reviews
Yukon, Truly Professional Grade
Handles great, lots of space, comfort, not a timid 4x4. Used it for hunting and boating. very dependable ride that looks great and performs well. No complaints, one of the best vehicles I have ever owned.
Great
Best vehicle I have ever owned. I have had it for 10 years, still driving it with 165K miles. I keep up with regular maintenance and it keeps running great.
Yukon for Life
Had 98 Pontiac Gran Prix and 94 Ford Bronco (full size). Sold both and bought the Yukon. Don't know why didn't do it sooner. Drives as well as the Gran Prix, rides actually better, and is tough enough for off road fun and use, but not abuse. Love it!!
Luv it
Bought this vehicle on Ebay 5 states away, and it has been an awesome purchase. Rides like a dream, with all the amenities. 15-16 MPG is far lower than I hoped, however it is well within the expected range.
GMC = great motor car
Bought the truck used w/ 5,015 miles on it. Now has 41,500--only maintenance has been oil, filter, and (1) fuel filter. Very roomy, very comfortable ride, mileage as good or better than the '90 Isuzu Trooper it replaced for me. Construction is very solid. Big truck commands respect on the freeway, too. Much quieter ride than the Trooper and much more powerful (285 HP vs. 150 HP).
