Used 2000 GMC Yukon SUV Consumer Reviews

Yukon, Truly Professional Grade Phil , 03/13/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Handles great, lots of space, comfort, not a timid 4x4. Used it for hunting and boating. very dependable ride that looks great and performs well. No complaints, one of the best vehicles I have ever owned.

Great BGB , 02/17/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Best vehicle I have ever owned. I have had it for 10 years, still driving it with 165K miles. I keep up with regular maintenance and it keeps running great.

Yukon for Life dls053147 , 01/10/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Had 98 Pontiac Gran Prix and 94 Ford Bronco (full size). Sold both and bought the Yukon. Don't know why didn't do it sooner. Drives as well as the Gran Prix, rides actually better, and is tough enough for off road fun and use, but not abuse. Love it!!

Luv it reddogsr4u , 09/26/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this vehicle on Ebay 5 states away, and it has been an awesome purchase. Rides like a dream, with all the amenities. 15-16 MPG is far lower than I hoped, however it is well within the expected range.