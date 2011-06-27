  1. Home
Used 2000 GMC Yukon Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG151514
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg13/18 mpg13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/468.0 mi.338.0/468.0 mi.338.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG151514
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm290 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm290 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l4.8 l4.8 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5200 rpm275 hp @ 5200 rpm275 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.39.3 ft.38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
Measurements
Length198.8 in.198.8 in.198.8 in.
Curb weight4828 lbs.4828 lbs.5050 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.6600 lbs.6900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height76.2 in.76.2 in.76.5 in.
Maximum payload1472.0 lbs.1472.0 lbs.1751.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.0 in.116.0 in.116.0 in.
Width78.8 in.78.8 in.78.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Copper Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Gold Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Copper Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Black Onyx
  • Copper Metallic
  • Gold Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Pewter
  • Graphite
  • Medium Dark Oak
  • Medium Dark Oak
  • Graphite
  • Medium Dark Pewter
  • Medium Dark Pewter
  • Medium Dark Oak
  • Graphite
