Used 1994 GMC Yukon Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Yukon
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG121212
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg11/15 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/450.0 mi.330.0/450.0 mi.330.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.30.0 gal.30.0 gal.
Combined MPG121212
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.5 ft.41.5 ft.41.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.60.0 in.60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room60.7 in.60.7 in.60.7 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity99 cu.ft.99 cu.ft.99 cu.ft.
Length188.0 in.188.0 in.188.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.7000 lbs.7000 lbs.
Curb weight4710 lbs.4710 lbs.4710 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place51.6 cu.ft.51.6 cu.ft.51.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.8.0 in.
Height72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Maximum payload1540.0 lbs.1540.0 lbs.1540.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.111.5 in.111.5 in.
Width77.1 in.77.1 in.77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
