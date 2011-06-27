Used 2012 GMC Yukon XL SUV Consumer Reviews

Tired of crossovers npdan , 02/13/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful After trying crossovers, we are back to our much loved Suburban/Yukon XL vehicles. Nothing matches these vehicles for comfort, value and modest cost of operation. They are bullet proof and supremely comfortable. I cannot agree with Edmunds suggestion that the midsized Acadia, Enclave or Traverse is a viable replacement. ONLY, if you sit in the front seats. The second row seats in these vehicles are some of the most uncomfortable seats in any vehicle made. And for all this loss of comfort, size and seat comfort, you gain a miseable 1-2 mpg. Not worth it. Before you buy your GM crossover, test drive a new Yukon or Yukon XL back to back with a new Acadia, Enclave or Traverse. Report Abuse

Still the "Gold Standard" npdan , 02/25/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We ventured into the "midsize", or as the Edmunds reviewers say "Perfect size for most"....SUV's. We tested an Acadia, Enclave and ended up buying a new 2011 Lincoln MKT. That didn't last quite a year until we now have found ourselves back into a full sized GMC Yukon XL and we absolutely love all aspects of the vehicle. So comfortable, delightful seats and SPACE. Still hard to beat a full sized vehicle if, like us, you do lots of traveling on the open road. Never attempt to sit in the second row seats of GM's midsize offerings (Traverse, Acadia and Enclave) if you are (1) over 5' tall or (2) over the age of 12! Those have to be the most uncomfortable seats made in a modern vehicle! Report Abuse

Great 4WD Jacob , 01/24/2016 SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I just drove my 2012 Yukon XL from Washington D.C. to Knoxville through our first challenging Winter weather. When we got within 60 miles of the state line (north of Tennessee while still in Virginia) we ran into some real snow and ice on the roads. We had to drive from about that point south to Knoxville, TN. I had to use the Four Wheel Drive for that length of the trip - over 2 hours at varying speeds. The vehicle never missed a beat. There were cars, trucks, and semis in the ditch or over turned along the way. The Yukon had zero problems. I watched the transmission temp the entire time. It never got over 135 degrees. Very impressed. Very pleased. Having a 21 month old in the vehicle with me certainly made for a nervous trip. The Yukon didn't let me down. Very happy I had it with 4WD High - worked like a champ. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not luxury, but serves a purpose rob_k , 07/13/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Traded in Toyota Sienna Limited to better accomodate our family - my wife and I plus four young kids. We have 7,500 miles on our 2012 Yukon XL Denali. Price was $60K even before trade, with the additional screen for the third row. Since we bought the car a few months ago, the DVD player has broken (only used it once) and now the back up camera is broken. Suprisingly little knee room for the second row, and less, as expected, for the third row. You can't move the 2nd or 3rd row seat back and forth, like you could in the mini-van. You can turn the Heat/AC for the rear on and off from the front of the car, but you cant control the temperature. Bad idea Regretting this purchase Report Abuse