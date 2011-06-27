  1. Home
Used 1993 GMC Vandura Consumer Reviews

I should have bought 10 of them

TomL, 03/02/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this van used, with 180,000 miles on it, and it ran like new then. Now I have 260000 miles on it and it still runs very well, there is some slight engine(valve train)noise, but I turn up the radio and it goes away. I am very religious about oil and fluid changes, which will extend the life of any vehicle, but this is the 4th GM van I have driven over the 200k mile mark, one went over 300k. It has the 4.3 ltr V6/auto and averages 22mpg highway empty,which isn't often, it's a WORK TRUCK. The only things I have replaced:waterpump(started leaking 135m out/got me home), exhaust-cat back, brakepads/shoes,tires,and driver's door latch. Even the side sliding door works with little effort.

