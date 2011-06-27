Used 1993 GMC Vandura Consumer Reviews
I should have bought 10 of them
TomL, 03/02/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
I bought this van used, with 180,000 miles on it, and it ran like new then. Now I have 260000 miles on it and it still runs very well, there is some slight engine(valve train)noise, but I turn up the radio and it goes away. I am very religious about oil and fluid changes, which will extend the life of any vehicle, but this is the 4th GM van I have driven over the 200k mile mark, one went over 300k. It has the 4.3 ltr V6/auto and averages 22mpg highway empty,which isn't often, it's a WORK TRUCK. The only things I have replaced:waterpump(started leaking 135m out/got me home), exhaust-cat back, brakepads/shoes,tires,and driver's door latch. Even the side sliding door works with little effort.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Vandura
Related Used 1993 GMC Vandura info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana