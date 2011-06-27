  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Terrain
  4. 2020 GMC Terrain
  5. 2020 GMC Terrain SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 GMC Terrain SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Terrain
5(90%)4(10%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
10 reviews
Write a review
See all Terrains for sale
MSRP Starting at
$25,000
Save as much as $3,668
Select your model:
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

One of the nicer choices in this size range SUV

Dave, 01/07/2020
Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
41 of 44 people found this review helpful

Literally I don't know what Edmunds reviewed -- I recently checked out all the small-mid SUV's at the LA auto show and was surprised to find the Terrain to my liking. My brother has a CX-5 which is very nice, good materials and it drives quiet and handles well, but just feels cramped up front for me (6ft, 240lb guy). It feels roomier than most competitors including CX-5, has decent materials throughout, and the option for a very powerful 2.0L Turbo. I then test drove one and it drives really nice, very quiet ride, awesome acceleration, smooth shifting 9-speed. Nice storage in back and a folding front passenger seat to carry 8ft long items -- nothing else I've found has this! Edmunds must be paid by Honda or something. I wouldn't touch their models with CVT. Needless to say, I'm 90% sold this will be my next vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the GMC Terrain
View Offers
GMC.com

Compared to the CRV...

K squared, 03/24/2020
SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
21 of 22 people found this review helpful

I drive a CRV at work all day in all kinds of Phoenix metro traffic. It is OK but my 2020 Terrain has it beat overall in my opinion. The 2.0 turbo is zippy, and quiet. I drove a 2020 1.5L turbo up to Flagstaff and I would recommend the bigger engine, glad I bought it. The CRV and its CVT transmission is loud and annoying on the freeway. Hard to keep a consistent speed on the freeway which drives me nuts. I notice the Terrain has a quieter cabin because I can hear people talk on the phone. I am 6’9 and would always like more legroom but the console of the CRV digs into my right leg, in the Terrain it does not. I am still getting used to no shifter but the extra room is nice. To me the only thing the CRV wins in the comparison is it gets really good gas mileage & it has never been in the shop for a repair in 88,000 miles (1 1/2 years). I hope the Terrain is comparable in that area! Not sure I agree with all the CRV hype and the experts ragging on the Terrain. I like the look of the Terrain and 18/19/20’s look WAY better than its boxy predecessor.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Solid, luxurious SUV

ck14, 01/20/2020
SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

The sticker price drops appreciably with the ever-present incentives. Comfortable ride, nice features, and reasonable engine performance from the base engine (remember, it's a SUV, not a sports car) make this a worthwhile purchase. The Honda is lackluster, and every Toyota I've owned had numerous electrical gremlins as soon as the warranty expired. The Terrain SLT has the features I wanted, and drives well.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Terrain
Build & PriceGMC.com

Excellent value

Dutch, 12/16/2019
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
31 of 34 people found this review helpful

Purchased Terrain AWD Denali MSRP of $43,780 for $30,475 after rebates and GM rewards. It has heated/cooled seats, adaptive cruise, heated rear seats, rear vision camera, lane change alert etc. Drives great and gets very good mileage.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Awesome ride

Latoya Roger's , 01/14/2020
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

2020 gmc Denali is amazing still learning new perks about the vehicle

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Terrains for sale

Related 2020 GMC Terrain SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars