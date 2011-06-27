2020 GMC Terrain SUV Consumer Reviews
One of the nicer choices in this size range SUV
Literally I don't know what Edmunds reviewed -- I recently checked out all the small-mid SUV's at the LA auto show and was surprised to find the Terrain to my liking. My brother has a CX-5 which is very nice, good materials and it drives quiet and handles well, but just feels cramped up front for me (6ft, 240lb guy). It feels roomier than most competitors including CX-5, has decent materials throughout, and the option for a very powerful 2.0L Turbo. I then test drove one and it drives really nice, very quiet ride, awesome acceleration, smooth shifting 9-speed. Nice storage in back and a folding front passenger seat to carry 8ft long items -- nothing else I've found has this! Edmunds must be paid by Honda or something. I wouldn't touch their models with CVT. Needless to say, I'm 90% sold this will be my next vehicle.
Compared to the CRV...
I drive a CRV at work all day in all kinds of Phoenix metro traffic. It is OK but my 2020 Terrain has it beat overall in my opinion. The 2.0 turbo is zippy, and quiet. I drove a 2020 1.5L turbo up to Flagstaff and I would recommend the bigger engine, glad I bought it. The CRV and its CVT transmission is loud and annoying on the freeway. Hard to keep a consistent speed on the freeway which drives me nuts. I notice the Terrain has a quieter cabin because I can hear people talk on the phone. I am 6’9 and would always like more legroom but the console of the CRV digs into my right leg, in the Terrain it does not. I am still getting used to no shifter but the extra room is nice. To me the only thing the CRV wins in the comparison is it gets really good gas mileage & it has never been in the shop for a repair in 88,000 miles (1 1/2 years). I hope the Terrain is comparable in that area! Not sure I agree with all the CRV hype and the experts ragging on the Terrain. I like the look of the Terrain and 18/19/20’s look WAY better than its boxy predecessor.
Solid, luxurious SUV
The sticker price drops appreciably with the ever-present incentives. Comfortable ride, nice features, and reasonable engine performance from the base engine (remember, it's a SUV, not a sports car) make this a worthwhile purchase. The Honda is lackluster, and every Toyota I've owned had numerous electrical gremlins as soon as the warranty expired. The Terrain SLT has the features I wanted, and drives well.
Excellent value
Purchased Terrain AWD Denali MSRP of $43,780 for $30,475 after rebates and GM rewards. It has heated/cooled seats, adaptive cruise, heated rear seats, rear vision camera, lane change alert etc. Drives great and gets very good mileage.
Awesome ride
2020 gmc Denali is amazing still learning new perks about the vehicle
