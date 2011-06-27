Used 2017 GMC Terrain Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Terrain SUV
Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,226*
Total Cash Price
$19,017
SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,535*
Total Cash Price
$18,644
SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,313*
Total Cash Price
$25,542
SL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,694*
Total Cash Price
$26,288
SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,658*
Total Cash Price
$25,729
SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,916*
Total Cash Price
$19,390
SLT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,076*
Total Cash Price
$27,034
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,535*
Total Cash Price
$18,644
SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,025*
Total Cash Price
$21,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$785
|$810
|$833
|$859
|$4,050
|Maintenance
|$737
|$2,251
|$959
|$1,217
|$2,515
|$7,680
|Repairs
|$308
|$449
|$523
|$610
|$712
|$2,602
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,037
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,205
|Financing
|$1,023
|$822
|$609
|$380
|$138
|$2,972
|Depreciation
|$4,128
|$1,697
|$1,492
|$1,323
|$1,188
|$9,829
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,294
|$7,383
|$5,811
|$5,823
|$6,915
|$35,226
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Terrain SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$748
|$770
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$3,971
|Maintenance
|$723
|$2,207
|$940
|$1,193
|$2,466
|$7,529
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,017
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,181
|Financing
|$1,003
|$806
|$597
|$373
|$135
|$2,914
|Depreciation
|$4,047
|$1,664
|$1,463
|$1,297
|$1,165
|$9,636
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,112
|$7,238
|$5,697
|$5,709
|$6,779
|$34,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Terrain SUV SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,055
|$1,088
|$1,119
|$1,154
|$5,440
|Maintenance
|$991
|$3,024
|$1,288
|$1,634
|$3,378
|$10,315
|Repairs
|$414
|$603
|$703
|$819
|$956
|$3,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,393
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,618
|Financing
|$1,374
|$1,104
|$818
|$511
|$185
|$3,992
|Depreciation
|$5,544
|$2,280
|$2,004
|$1,777
|$1,596
|$13,201
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,483
|$9,916
|$7,805
|$7,821
|$9,287
|$47,313
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Terrain SUV SL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,120
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$5,599
|Maintenance
|$1,019
|$3,112
|$1,325
|$1,682
|$3,477
|$10,616
|Repairs
|$426
|$620
|$723
|$843
|$984
|$3,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,434
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,665
|Financing
|$1,414
|$1,136
|$842
|$526
|$190
|$4,109
|Depreciation
|$5,706
|$2,346
|$2,063
|$1,829
|$1,643
|$13,587
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,848
|$10,206
|$8,033
|$8,050
|$9,558
|$48,694
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Terrain SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$1,127
|$1,162
|$5,480
|Maintenance
|$998
|$3,046
|$1,297
|$1,646
|$3,403
|$10,390
|Repairs
|$417
|$607
|$708
|$825
|$963
|$3,520
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,403
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,630
|Financing
|$1,384
|$1,112
|$824
|$515
|$186
|$4,021
|Depreciation
|$5,585
|$2,296
|$2,019
|$1,790
|$1,608
|$13,298
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,575
|$9,988
|$7,862
|$7,878
|$9,355
|$47,658
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Terrain SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$801
|$826
|$850
|$876
|$4,130
|Maintenance
|$752
|$2,295
|$978
|$1,241
|$2,565
|$7,830
|Repairs
|$314
|$458
|$534
|$622
|$726
|$2,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,058
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,228
|Financing
|$1,043
|$838
|$621
|$388
|$140
|$3,031
|Depreciation
|$4,209
|$1,731
|$1,522
|$1,349
|$1,212
|$10,021
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,476
|$7,528
|$5,925
|$5,937
|$7,050
|$35,916
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Terrain SUV SLT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$5,758
|Maintenance
|$1,048
|$3,200
|$1,363
|$1,730
|$3,576
|$10,917
|Repairs
|$438
|$638
|$744
|$867
|$1,012
|$3,699
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,475
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,712
|Financing
|$1,454
|$1,169
|$866
|$541
|$196
|$4,225
|Depreciation
|$5,868
|$2,413
|$2,121
|$1,881
|$1,689
|$13,972
|Fuel
|$1,844
|$1,900
|$1,956
|$2,016
|$2,076
|$9,792
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,212
|$10,495
|$8,261
|$8,278
|$9,830
|$50,076
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$748
|$770
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$3,971
|Maintenance
|$723
|$2,207
|$940
|$1,193
|$2,466
|$7,529
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,017
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,181
|Financing
|$1,003
|$806
|$597
|$373
|$135
|$2,914
|Depreciation
|$4,047
|$1,664
|$1,463
|$1,297
|$1,165
|$9,636
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,112
|$7,238
|$5,697
|$5,709
|$6,779
|$34,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Terrain SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$845
|$870
|$897
|$923
|$951
|$4,487
|Maintenance
|$817
|$2,494
|$1,062
|$1,348
|$2,787
|$8,508
|Repairs
|$341
|$497
|$580
|$676
|$789
|$2,883
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,149
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,335
|Financing
|$1,133
|$911
|$675
|$421
|$153
|$3,293
|Depreciation
|$4,573
|$1,880
|$1,653
|$1,466
|$1,316
|$10,889
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$7,631
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,297
|$8,179
|$6,438
|$6,451
|$7,660
|$39,025
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Terrain
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 GMC Terrain in Virginia is:not available
