Used 2016 GMC Terrain Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Terrain SUV
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,068*
Total Cash Price
$16,570
SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,758*
Total Cash Price
$22,256
SL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,094*
Total Cash Price
$22,905
SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,092*
Total Cash Price
$22,418
Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,736*
Total Cash Price
$16,895
SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,400*
Total Cash Price
$16,245
SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,430*
Total Cash Price
$23,555
SLT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,400*
Total Cash Price
$16,245
SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,742*
Total Cash Price
$18,357
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$785
|$810
|$833
|$859
|$4,050
|Maintenance
|$2,185
|$939
|$1,195
|$573
|$2,811
|$7,704
|Repairs
|$442
|$511
|$596
|$696
|$813
|$3,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$910
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,077
|Financing
|$891
|$716
|$530
|$333
|$119
|$2,590
|Depreciation
|$3,838
|$1,526
|$1,342
|$1,190
|$1,068
|$8,965
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,277
|$5,805
|$5,840
|$5,031
|$7,117
|$34,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Terrain SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,055
|$1,088
|$1,119
|$1,154
|$5,440
|Maintenance
|$2,935
|$1,262
|$1,606
|$770
|$3,776
|$10,348
|Repairs
|$593
|$686
|$800
|$934
|$1,092
|$4,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,222
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,447
|Financing
|$1,197
|$962
|$712
|$447
|$160
|$3,478
|Depreciation
|$5,155
|$2,050
|$1,803
|$1,599
|$1,434
|$12,041
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,803
|$7,797
|$7,843
|$6,757
|$9,558
|$45,758
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Terrain SUV SL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,120
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$5,599
|Maintenance
|$3,020
|$1,299
|$1,653
|$792
|$3,886
|$10,650
|Repairs
|$611
|$706
|$823
|$962
|$1,124
|$4,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,258
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,489
|Financing
|$1,232
|$990
|$733
|$460
|$165
|$3,580
|Depreciation
|$5,306
|$2,109
|$1,856
|$1,645
|$1,476
|$12,392
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,206
|$8,024
|$8,072
|$6,954
|$9,838
|$47,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Terrain SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$1,127
|$1,162
|$5,480
|Maintenance
|$2,956
|$1,271
|$1,617
|$776
|$3,803
|$10,423
|Repairs
|$598
|$691
|$806
|$941
|$1,100
|$4,136
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,231
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,457
|Financing
|$1,206
|$969
|$718
|$450
|$161
|$3,504
|Depreciation
|$5,193
|$2,064
|$1,816
|$1,610
|$1,445
|$12,129
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,903
|$7,854
|$7,900
|$6,806
|$9,628
|$46,092
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$801
|$826
|$850
|$876
|$4,130
|Maintenance
|$2,228
|$958
|$1,219
|$584
|$2,866
|$7,855
|Repairs
|$450
|$521
|$607
|$709
|$829
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$928
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,098
|Financing
|$909
|$730
|$541
|$339
|$122
|$2,641
|Depreciation
|$3,914
|$1,556
|$1,369
|$1,214
|$1,089
|$9,141
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,478
|$5,919
|$5,954
|$5,129
|$7,256
|$34,736
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Terrain SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$748
|$770
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$3,971
|Maintenance
|$2,142
|$921
|$1,172
|$562
|$2,756
|$7,553
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$892
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,056
|Financing
|$874
|$702
|$520
|$326
|$117
|$2,539
|Depreciation
|$3,763
|$1,496
|$1,316
|$1,167
|$1,047
|$8,789
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,075
|$5,691
|$5,725
|$4,932
|$6,977
|$33,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Terrain SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$5,758
|Maintenance
|$3,106
|$1,335
|$1,699
|$815
|$3,996
|$10,952
|Repairs
|$628
|$726
|$847
|$989
|$1,156
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,293
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,531
|Financing
|$1,267
|$1,018
|$754
|$473
|$170
|$3,682
|Depreciation
|$5,456
|$2,169
|$1,908
|$1,692
|$1,518
|$12,744
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,609
|$8,252
|$8,301
|$7,151
|$10,117
|$48,430
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Terrain SUV SLT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$748
|$770
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$3,971
|Maintenance
|$2,142
|$921
|$1,172
|$562
|$2,756
|$7,553
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$892
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,056
|Financing
|$874
|$702
|$520
|$326
|$117
|$2,539
|Depreciation
|$3,763
|$1,496
|$1,316
|$1,167
|$1,047
|$8,789
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,075
|$5,691
|$5,725
|$4,932
|$6,977
|$33,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Terrain SUV SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$845
|$870
|$897
|$923
|$951
|$4,487
|Maintenance
|$2,420
|$1,041
|$1,324
|$635
|$3,114
|$8,535
|Repairs
|$489
|$566
|$660
|$771
|$901
|$3,387
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,008
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,193
|Financing
|$988
|$793
|$588
|$368
|$132
|$2,869
|Depreciation
|$4,252
|$1,690
|$1,487
|$1,319
|$1,183
|$9,932
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,556
|$7,339
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,385
|$6,431
|$6,469
|$5,573
|$7,884
|$37,742
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 GMC Terrain in Virginia is:not available
