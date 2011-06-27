Used 2015 GMC Terrain Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Terrain SUV
SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,002*
Total Cash Price
$14,115
SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,622*
Total Cash Price
$14,397
SL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,473*
Total Cash Price
$19,338
SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,713*
Total Cash Price
$19,902
SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,783*
Total Cash Price
$19,479
Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,242*
Total Cash Price
$14,680
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,953*
Total Cash Price
$20,467
SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,002*
Total Cash Price
$14,115
SLT-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,032*
Total Cash Price
$15,950
SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,442*
Total Cash Price
$17,503
SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,892*
Total Cash Price
$16,797
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Terrain SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$701
|$722
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$3,722
|Maintenance
|$765
|$1,209
|$348
|$2,174
|$1,758
|$6,254
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$782
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$946
|Financing
|$759
|$611
|$451
|$283
|$102
|$2,206
|Depreciation
|$3,568
|$1,382
|$1,216
|$1,077
|$966
|$8,209
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,255
|$5,755
|$4,717
|$6,400
|$5,875
|$31,002
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Terrain SUV SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$3,796
|Maintenance
|$780
|$1,233
|$355
|$2,217
|$1,793
|$6,379
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$798
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$965
|Financing
|$774
|$623
|$460
|$289
|$104
|$2,250
|Depreciation
|$3,639
|$1,410
|$1,240
|$1,099
|$985
|$8,373
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,420
|$5,870
|$4,811
|$6,528
|$5,993
|$31,622
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Terrain SUV SL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$5,099
|Maintenance
|$1,048
|$1,656
|$477
|$2,978
|$2,408
|$8,568
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,071
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,296
|Financing
|$1,040
|$837
|$618
|$388
|$140
|$3,022
|Depreciation
|$4,888
|$1,893
|$1,666
|$1,475
|$1,323
|$11,246
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,309
|$7,884
|$6,462
|$8,768
|$8,049
|$42,473
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Terrain SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$5,248
|Maintenance
|$1,079
|$1,705
|$491
|$3,065
|$2,479
|$8,818
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,103
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,334
|Financing
|$1,070
|$862
|$636
|$399
|$144
|$3,110
|Depreciation
|$5,031
|$1,949
|$1,715
|$1,519
|$1,362
|$11,575
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,640
|$8,115
|$6,651
|$9,024
|$8,284
|$43,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Terrain SUV SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$967
|$996
|$1,027
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$5,136
|Maintenance
|$1,056
|$1,668
|$480
|$3,000
|$2,426
|$8,631
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,079
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,305
|Financing
|$1,047
|$843
|$622
|$391
|$141
|$3,044
|Depreciation
|$4,924
|$1,907
|$1,678
|$1,486
|$1,333
|$11,328
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,392
|$7,942
|$6,509
|$8,832
|$8,107
|$42,783
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$3,871
|Maintenance
|$796
|$1,257
|$362
|$2,261
|$1,828
|$6,504
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$813
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$984
|Financing
|$789
|$635
|$469
|$294
|$106
|$2,294
|Depreciation
|$3,711
|$1,437
|$1,265
|$1,120
|$1,005
|$8,537
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,585
|$5,985
|$4,906
|$6,656
|$6,110
|$32,242
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,397
|Maintenance
|$1,109
|$1,753
|$505
|$3,152
|$2,549
|$9,068
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,134
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,372
|Financing
|$1,101
|$886
|$654
|$410
|$148
|$3,199
|Depreciation
|$5,174
|$2,004
|$1,763
|$1,562
|$1,401
|$11,903
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,970
|$8,345
|$6,840
|$9,280
|$8,519
|$44,953
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Terrain SUV SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$701
|$722
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$3,722
|Maintenance
|$765
|$1,209
|$348
|$2,174
|$1,758
|$6,254
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$782
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$946
|Financing
|$759
|$611
|$451
|$283
|$102
|$2,206
|Depreciation
|$3,568
|$1,382
|$1,216
|$1,077
|$966
|$8,209
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,255
|$5,755
|$4,717
|$6,400
|$5,875
|$31,002
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Terrain SUV SLT-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$866
|$892
|$4,206
|Maintenance
|$864
|$1,366
|$393
|$2,457
|$1,987
|$7,067
|Repairs
|$516
|$599
|$699
|$816
|$951
|$3,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$884
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,069
|Financing
|$858
|$690
|$510
|$320
|$115
|$2,493
|Depreciation
|$4,032
|$1,562
|$1,374
|$1,217
|$1,092
|$9,276
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,556
|$7,339
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,328
|$6,503
|$5,330
|$7,232
|$6,639
|$35,032
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Terrain SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$895
|$923
|$950
|$978
|$4,615
|Maintenance
|$949
|$1,499
|$432
|$2,696
|$2,180
|$7,755
|Repairs
|$567
|$657
|$768
|$895
|$1,044
|$3,931
|Taxes & Fees
|$970
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,173
|Financing
|$941
|$758
|$559
|$351
|$126
|$2,735
|Depreciation
|$4,424
|$1,714
|$1,508
|$1,335
|$1,198
|$10,179
|Fuel
|$1,517
|$1,562
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,707
|$8,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,236
|$7,136
|$5,849
|$7,936
|$7,285
|$38,442
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Terrain SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$912
|$939
|$4,429
|Maintenance
|$910
|$1,439
|$414
|$2,587
|$2,092
|$7,442
|Repairs
|$544
|$631
|$737
|$859
|$1,002
|$3,772
|Taxes & Fees
|$931
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,126
|Financing
|$903
|$727
|$537
|$337
|$121
|$2,625
|Depreciation
|$4,246
|$1,645
|$1,447
|$1,282
|$1,150
|$9,769
|Fuel
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$7,729
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,823
|$6,848
|$5,613
|$7,616
|$6,991
|$36,892
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Terrain
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 GMC Terrain in Virginia is:not available
