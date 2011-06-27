Used 1996 GMC Suburban Consumer Reviews
Best bet for hauling kids & tack
We needed this because mini vans don't go into the woods deer hunting. This is a man's truck, king of the road. Even when my wife drives it, she is Queen of the road. Stay out of the way or get smashed. It once hit a parked car & held not a mark...poor rear end of the other car was BAD. I recommend this to any one who has boats, jets ski's, hauls hunting gear, or just likes to cruise around. Very roomy & string. You won't even know that your're pulling that huge boat behind you.
Best GMC model ever.
I've modded mine adding locking differentials and aftermarket wheels and it still runs like new. I would recommend this to a friend.
350,000 Km and still humming
Purchased this vehicle coming off lease at 160,000km. Used to pull 24 ft 6000lb Bayliner boat for years and family to cottage and run deliveries for a business. Only problem is 3 replacements of fuel pump. Suggest use full synthetic oil for winter driving for quieter startups. Fuel milage: incredable for SUV this size, 21 MPG on highway and 18 in city. Great family and business vehicle
Problems before thier time
Transmission went out at 43,000 miles. The fluid and filter was changed at 30,000. The transmission shop said a bearing in the "reverse plantary came apart. He called it a fluke. I pulled and installed the trans myself but it cost $900.00 to rebuild - an expensive fluke. The fuel pump went out at 51,000± miles. The rear end started whinning slightly at 45,000 miles. It was incorrectely clearanced at the factory. The shim on the left side was too thin resulting in the whin and some bearing chatter marks. I reclearanced the ring gear with the original bearing and it is still running quiet at 71,000 miles. Has anybody had similar problems?
The burban I got on E-bay
Been a Volvo, SAAB, Audi family for years. Kids are in their teens and want to bring buddies on camping trips and short vacations. 4 seat luxo Euro cars can't handle those kids, CD players, Bikes, snowboards, and backpacks. Never owned a GM product in my life, landed a great E-bay deal on a "truck" 2000 miles away. 1996 GMC Burban w/70K on the odometer. After running that bad boy cross country from the mid west, the Dakotas, WY, MT and onto the coast, I found out I'm the one who has been missing something...A comfy Luxo Barge at 70 mph all day, sips "regular" gas at 18.2 MPG over hill and over dale ( only 2 pax).
