Used 1995 GMC Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews
A tribute to Bertha
"Bertha" has logged nearly 300,000 miles with very little other than regular maintainance, Tires, batteries, plugs, wires etc. Has the original motor, transmission, starter. Insurance costs are lower than most. She's got a little rust on the top and the hood has recently lost its top coat of paint but for a dark blue paint it has done pretty well. The interior looks barely used even though it has hauled people/children, lumber (a full 4X8 sheet of plywood will go inside) and all kinds of other cargo. Got it at 92,000 miles after a family with kids. I call it my transformer car. It will tow, haul, rides good on trips. The A/C has been replaced twice the last 50,000 miles. Great bargain.
The First of Many
I purchased this `95 Suburban new. Since I ordered, it had everything I wanted and needed. I have been very pleased with it's performance and handling. At the 100,000 mile mark it went in for new tires and the installer just had to remark on what a nice truck it still was. We are so pleased that we are about to pick up a 2002 Yukon XL, equiped much the same except we moved up to a 3/4 ton to pull a larger trailer. I wouldn't have anything else. I do hope that we are as pleased as with our last purchase. A terrific truck!
perfect ill buy a second one
i bought a 95 2500 2 wheel drive 5.7 nothing but good luck with thin vehicle. i pull a 2 ton trailer every day almost i am a contractor and i put it to the test. i now have 271k on it no smoke and no rust at all. it starts every time no matter what the weather is. it still has perfect paint. i'm very happy. this thing will pull anything you hook it up to.
Family Truck/ Cost in Gas
Bought in 2008, This truck is a great truck , does everything including great cargo space. plenty of room for a growing family like mine. I have right now over 207k on the original engine and cranks everyday, had to replace brakes more than twice, but thats it. I have put about 50k on the engine. It has very poor gasoline, as you can imagine. takes 100.00 a week to keep going. That will break you over time. I am going to park it or sell it now because of that. And it needs some repair.
Happy with used GMC Suburban purchase
Purchased this used with 52,000 , and it has been very faithful for us. I pull a 30' Travel Trailer with no problems. It will hit 100,000 this month.
