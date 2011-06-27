  1. Home
Used 2002 GMC Sonoma Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,492
Starting MSRP
$15,420
Starting MSRP
$13,975
Engine TypeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG151922
Total Seating533
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyesnono
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesnono
hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
part time 4WDyesnono
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg17/23 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)245.0/315.0 mi.306/414 mi.342/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.18 gal.18 gal.
Combined MPG151922
Fuel typeRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm120 hp @ 5000 rpm120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.no36.4 ft.
Valves1288
Base engine typeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesnono
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesnono
Rear center lap beltyesnono
Front center lap beltnoyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesnoyesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
radio data systemyesnono
speed sensitive volume controlyesnono
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesnono
cruise controlyesnono
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnono
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
front reading lightsyesnono
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
Power mirrorsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyesyes
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesnono
Front Seats
premium clothyesnono
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyesnono
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
bench front seatsnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.nono
Rear hip Room49.5 in.nono
Rear leg room34.6 in.nono
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.nono
Measurements
Front track57.2 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Length205.3 in.206 in.190.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.no3200 lbs.
Curb weight4039 lbs.no3016 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.4600 lbs.4200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.6.7 in.7.2 in.
Height63.4 in.62.9 in.62 in.
Maximum payload1111 lbs.no1184 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.117.9 in.108.3 in.
Width67.8 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Rear track55.1 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Flame Yellow
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Flame Yellow
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Flame Yellow
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesnono
P235/75R15 tiresyesnono
All terrain tiresyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
P205/75R15 tiresnoyesyes
temporary spare tirenoyesyes
All season tiresnoyesyes
steel wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
