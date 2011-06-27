  1. Home
Used 2002 GMC Sonoma Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

5(41%)4(43%)3(16%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
12 reviews
patty, 07/12/2008
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

My Sonoma never even got 19 on a good day. It only gets 17 on the highway. I drive 50 miles round trip highway miles to work every day. I have had it for 6 months and I have to sell it because of the poor mpg.

2002 Sonoma ZR5

SlickDaddy, 07/26/2002
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

The ZR5 appearance package, $1400, adds a roof rack, bed rails, upgraded wheels, and full length side steps. The S10 uses black, but the GMC uses brushed aluminum and looks much better.

Sonoma Crew Cab the finest in Luxury

Slink, 06/11/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The Sonoma Crew Cab is the finest in Luxury with a Kick! It has the power, it has the options, it is the best small truck that thinks it's a big truck on the market hands down.

I'd buy another...

barch97, 08/17/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've been driving this truck every day for over a year and it's still as pleasurable as my initial dealer test drive. Other than fuel and regular maintenance, it hasn't cost me a dime. Excellent value compared to others in class. Solid and comfortable transportation with added piece of mind from 4wd and anti-lock brakes.

Very happy

larry moore, 12/24/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We are the original owners and are very happy with our first 4x4 vehicle. We cannot believe how great the ride is for being a 4x4. The performance is great with the 4.3 engine. We drive for 7 hrs to get up north in the summer and we both feel fresh, even tho we each sat in the same position all the way. We make sure that it is maintained regularly. We are seniors and are depending on never getting rid of our 2002 Sonoma 4x4 extended cab.

