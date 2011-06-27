Used 2002 GMC Sonoma Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Miles per gallon patty , 07/12/2008 12 of 13 people found this review helpful My Sonoma never even got 19 on a good day. It only gets 17 on the highway. I drive 50 miles round trip highway miles to work every day. I have had it for 6 months and I have to sell it because of the poor mpg. Report Abuse

2002 Sonoma ZR5 SlickDaddy , 07/26/2002 9 of 10 people found this review helpful The ZR5 appearance package, $1400, adds a roof rack, bed rails, upgraded wheels, and full length side steps. The S10 uses black, but the GMC uses brushed aluminum and looks much better. Report Abuse

Sonoma Crew Cab the finest in Luxury Slink , 06/11/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The Sonoma Crew Cab is the finest in Luxury with a Kick! It has the power, it has the options, it is the best small truck that thinks it's a big truck on the market hands down. Report Abuse

I'd buy another... barch97 , 08/17/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've been driving this truck every day for over a year and it's still as pleasurable as my initial dealer test drive. Other than fuel and regular maintenance, it hasn't cost me a dime. Excellent value compared to others in class. Solid and comfortable transportation with added piece of mind from 4wd and anti-lock brakes. Report Abuse