Used 1998 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Awesome Pickup
Awesome pickup. College kid and I love it. Only downside can't find any aftermarket parts.
Why GM looses market share explained
The last GM product my family and I will ever own. We purchased this truck for my 75 year old dad. My dad is a WWII veteran, and wanted to purchase an American made truck. His previous truck had been a 1985 Toyota 4x4 which he owned for eleven years and had no problems other than he had to replace the exhaust system twice. The problems with the Sonoma began shortly after driving it off the lot. The 4x4 system proved problematic for the 1st year and once fixed worked well (it's only used 4-5 a year for a mile or two each time). The rear bearings needed to replace at 18,000 miles. The calipers and brakes are the vehicles major weak points. Radio stinks too.
Most reliable truck ever owned
I am now approaching 300,000 miles on this truck and still have not spent money in repairs. I have changed the serpentine belt, headlamp and tires, but this truck has been very good to me.
150k
i have inherited my fathers 1998 GMC Sonoma extended cab and it's excellent! We recently recharged the air system and it feels like factory new. We've only had the brakes blow out twice and the front tie rods break but that's really it. i love this truck because its very fun to drive but i wish the 4 cylinder had more power. it has the 5 speed manual so it makes driving interesting. all i have to say is that this is the best truck our family has ever owned and i hope to keep it running for years to come.
poor truck used
after 90,000 km had to replace clutch,numerious sensors went and caused 4x4 to quit working while driving,front wheelbearing went and costs 3 times more than any other not a recomended truck. outside of comfort
