Used 1998 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Awesome Pickup rossco10 , 12/10/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Awesome pickup. College kid and I love it. Only downside can't find any aftermarket parts. Report Abuse

Why GM looses market share explained jim4nier , 12/14/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The last GM product my family and I will ever own. We purchased this truck for my 75 year old dad. My dad is a WWII veteran, and wanted to purchase an American made truck. His previous truck had been a 1985 Toyota 4x4 which he owned for eleven years and had no problems other than he had to replace the exhaust system twice. The problems with the Sonoma began shortly after driving it off the lot. The 4x4 system proved problematic for the 1st year and once fixed worked well (it's only used 4-5 a year for a mile or two each time). The rear bearings needed to replace at 18,000 miles. The calipers and brakes are the vehicles major weak points. Radio stinks too. Report Abuse

Most reliable truck ever owned Jay , 11/14/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I am now approaching 300,000 miles on this truck and still have not spent money in repairs. I have changed the serpentine belt, headlamp and tires, but this truck has been very good to me. Report Abuse

150k Kyle , 06/11/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i have inherited my fathers 1998 GMC Sonoma extended cab and it's excellent! We recently recharged the air system and it feels like factory new. We've only had the brakes blow out twice and the front tie rods break but that's really it. i love this truck because its very fun to drive but i wish the 4 cylinder had more power. it has the 5 speed manual so it makes driving interesting. all i have to say is that this is the best truck our family has ever owned and i hope to keep it running for years to come. Report Abuse