2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|yes
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|36.0 gal.
|36.0 gal.
|36.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Torque
|464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.6 l
|6.6 l
|6.6 l
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|52.7 ft.
|52.7 ft.
|57.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|GMC Protection Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Snow Plow Prep Package w/Dual Alternators
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Convenience Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Snow Plow Prep Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Denali Ultimate Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|memory card slot
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Rear Under Seat Storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Lockable Console Vault
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Player
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|44.5 in.
|44.5 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front head room
|43.0 in.
|43.0 in.
|43.0 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|61.2 in.
|61.2 in.
|61.2 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Rear head room
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.4 in.
|43.4 in.
|43.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.3 in.
|65.3 in.
|65.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|no
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|no
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Standard Tailgate
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" High Gloss Black Painted Wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Cover
|yes
|no
|no
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rubber Bed Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front License Plate Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Glass Sunroof
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Body Color Wheel Arch Moldings
|yes
|yes
|no
|Bed View Camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" Chrome Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Auxiliary Trailer Camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tires w/Non-Matching Steel Spare Wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Length
|250.1 in.
|266.1 in.
|266.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|20000 lbs.
|20000 lbs.
|20000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6947 lbs.
|7064 lbs.
|7352 lbs.
|Gross weight
|11350 lbs.
|11500 lbs.
|14000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|11.2 in.
|11.2 in.
|10.4 in.
|Height
|80.9 in.
|80.9 in.
|80.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|4365 lbs.
|4398 lbs.
|6610 lbs.
|Wheel base
|158.9 in.
|172.0 in.
|172.0 in.
|Width
|81.9 in.
|81.9 in.
|96.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|LT275/70R18 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|All terrain tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT235/80R17 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|All season tires
|no
|no
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 3500HD
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- Nissan Titan 2019
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2019 Ridgeline
- 2019 Titan
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD