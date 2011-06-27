  1. Home
2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyesyesyes
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
descent controlyesyesno
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l6.6 l6.6 l
Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm401 hp @ 5200 rpm401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle52.7 ft.52.7 ft.57.0 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
Packages
GMC Protection Packageyesyesyes
Snow Plow Prep Package w/Dual Alternatorsyesyesyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyesyesyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyesyesyes
Denali Ultimate Packageyesyesyes
Technology Packageyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
7 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesyesyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Rear Under Seat Storageyesyesyes
Lockable Console Vaultyesyesyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryesyesyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room44.5 in.44.5 in.44.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyesyesyes
ventilated passenger seatyesyesyes
Front head room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room61.2 in.61.2 in.61.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.60.2 in.60.2 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.43.4 in.43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.65.3 in.65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesyes
folding center armrestnoyesno
Exterior Options
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Standard Tailgateyesyesyes
20" High Gloss Black Painted Wheelsyesyesno
Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Coveryesnono
Wheel Locksyesyesno
Rubber Bed Matyesyesyes
Front License Plate Kityesyesyes
Power Glass Sunroofyesyesyes
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldingsyesyesno
Bed View Camerayesyesyes
20" Chrome Aluminum Wheelsyesyesno
Auxiliary Trailer Camerayesyesyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tires w/Non-Matching Steel Spare Wheelnonoyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnonoyes
Measurements
Length250.1 in.266.1 in.266.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity20000 lbs.20000 lbs.20000 lbs.
Curb weight6947 lbs.7064 lbs.7352 lbs.
Gross weight11350 lbs.11500 lbs.14000 lbs.
Ground clearance11.2 in.11.2 in.10.4 in.
Height80.9 in.80.9 in.80.0 in.
Maximum payload4365 lbs.4398 lbs.6610 lbs.
Wheel base158.9 in.172.0 in.172.0 in.
Width81.9 in.81.9 in.96.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dark Sky Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dark Sky Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dark Sky Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Carbon Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Dark Walnut/Dark Ash Grey, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Dark Walnut/Dark Ash Grey, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Dark Walnut/Dark Ash Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
LT275/70R18 tiresyesyesno
polished alloy wheelsyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
20 in. wheelsyesyesno
All terrain tiresyesyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
LT235/80R17 tiresnonoyes
All season tiresnonoyes
17 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

