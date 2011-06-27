  1. Home
2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
WHAT A TRUCK

Bill S., 04/06/2020
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased this Denali two weeks ago. I absolutely love this truck. The ride is so smooth and power band is incredible. What a huge difference between my 2008 GMC 2500HD Duramax, its like night and day... I love all the high tech features with the 2020's from the cameras to the front and rear LED lighting. Oh yea forgot about that first of its kind tailgate. Now that's a very useful tailgate, I can see Ford, Dodge and Chevrolet using the same basic tailgate in the near future. I really cant wait to haul my 5th wheel with this truck. Once I make that first trip I will update this review regarding the towing... A big thank you for Thompsons GMC in Placerville, CA for such a great purchasing experience.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Incredible

Ron, 03/13/2020
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
After waiting for several months and production delays I was finally able to get my hands on a 2020 3500 Denali DRW and I have to say that this truck was well worth the wait. It drives smoother than any truck I've ever owned and the safety features are incredible. I have absolutely no complaints and with it being a Denali there really isn't any more stuff I will need to add. (other than a fifth wheel hitch) I love the 10 speed transmission and the 6.6 diesel has more than enough HP and torque. GMC hit it out of the park!

