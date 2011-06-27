2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Bill S. , 04/06/2020 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)

I purchased this Denali two weeks ago. I absolutely love this truck. The ride is so smooth and power band is incredible. What a huge difference between my 2008 GMC 2500HD Duramax, its like night and day... I love all the high tech features with the 2020's from the cameras to the front and rear LED lighting. Oh yea forgot about that first of its kind tailgate. Now that's a very useful tailgate, I can see Ford, Dodge and Chevrolet using the same basic tailgate in the near future. I really cant wait to haul my 5th wheel with this truck. Once I make that first trip I will update this review regarding the towing... A big thank you for Thompsons GMC in Placerville, CA for such a great purchasing experience.