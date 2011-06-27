2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,304*
Total Cash Price
$56,101
4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,410*
Total Cash Price
$57,223
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,766*
Total Cash Price
$76,858
4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,979*
Total Cash Price
$79,102
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,320*
Total Cash Price
$77,419
4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,516*
Total Cash Price
$58,345
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,191*
Total Cash Price
$81,346
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,304*
Total Cash Price
$56,101
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,494*
Total Cash Price
$63,394
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,577*
Total Cash Price
$69,565
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,812*
Total Cash Price
$66,760
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,001*
Total Cash Price
$74,053
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,895*
Total Cash Price
$72,931
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,577*
Total Cash Price
$69,565
SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,622*
Total Cash Price
$59,467
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,024*
Total Cash Price
$69,004
Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,940*
Total Cash Price
$62,833
Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,410*
Total Cash Price
$57,223
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,577*
Total Cash Price
$69,565
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,577*
Total Cash Price
$69,565
4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,426*
Total Cash Price
$78,541
Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,532*
Total Cash Price
$79,663
4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,963*
Total Cash Price
$57,784
4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,683*
Total Cash Price
$70,687
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$818
|$846
|$876
|$907
|$4,237
|Maintenance
|$450
|$744
|$711
|$2,902
|$1,223
|$6,030
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,449
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,633
|Financing
|$3,017
|$2,426
|$1,797
|$1,123
|$407
|$8,770
|Depreciation
|$12,651
|$1,722
|$1,626
|$1,909
|$1,809
|$19,717
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,803
|$8,276
|$7,756
|$9,851
|$7,618
|$55,304
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$834
|$863
|$894
|$925
|$4,322
|Maintenance
|$459
|$759
|$725
|$2,960
|$1,247
|$6,151
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$138
|$328
|$481
|$948
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,498
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,686
|Financing
|$3,077
|$2,475
|$1,833
|$1,145
|$415
|$8,945
|Depreciation
|$12,904
|$1,756
|$1,659
|$1,947
|$1,845
|$20,111
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,239
|$8,442
|$7,911
|$10,048
|$7,770
|$56,410
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,121
|$1,159
|$1,200
|$1,243
|$5,805
|Maintenance
|$617
|$1,019
|$974
|$3,976
|$1,676
|$8,261
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$441
|$647
|$1,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,355
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,607
|Financing
|$4,133
|$3,324
|$2,462
|$1,539
|$558
|$12,015
|Depreciation
|$17,332
|$2,359
|$2,228
|$2,615
|$2,478
|$27,012
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,870
|$11,338
|$10,626
|$13,496
|$10,437
|$75,766
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,114
|$1,153
|$1,193
|$1,235
|$1,279
|$5,974
|Maintenance
|$635
|$1,049
|$1,003
|$4,092
|$1,724
|$8,502
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$454
|$666
|$1,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,453
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,713
|Financing
|$4,254
|$3,421
|$2,534
|$1,583
|$574
|$12,366
|Depreciation
|$17,838
|$2,428
|$2,293
|$2,692
|$2,551
|$27,801
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,742
|$11,669
|$10,936
|$13,890
|$10,741
|$77,979
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,129
|$1,167
|$1,209
|$1,252
|$5,847
|Maintenance
|$621
|$1,027
|$981
|$4,005
|$1,688
|$8,321
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$651
|$1,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,380
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,634
|Financing
|$4,163
|$3,348
|$2,480
|$1,550
|$562
|$12,103
|Depreciation
|$17,458
|$2,376
|$2,244
|$2,634
|$2,496
|$27,209
|Fuel
|$3,375
|$3,478
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$3,801
|$17,923
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,088
|$11,421
|$10,703
|$13,594
|$10,513
|$76,320
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$851
|$880
|$911
|$943
|$4,406
|Maintenance
|$468
|$774
|$739
|$3,018
|$1,272
|$6,271
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$335
|$491
|$966
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,547
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,738
|Financing
|$3,138
|$2,523
|$1,869
|$1,168
|$423
|$9,121
|Depreciation
|$13,157
|$1,791
|$1,691
|$1,985
|$1,881
|$20,506
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,864
|$13,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,675
|$8,607
|$8,066
|$10,245
|$7,923
|$57,516
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,146
|$1,186
|$1,227
|$1,270
|$1,315
|$6,144
|Maintenance
|$653
|$1,079
|$1,031
|$4,208
|$1,773
|$8,744
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$467
|$684
|$1,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,551
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,818
|Financing
|$4,375
|$3,518
|$2,606
|$1,628
|$590
|$12,717
|Depreciation
|$18,344
|$2,497
|$2,358
|$2,768
|$2,623
|$28,590
|Fuel
|$3,547
|$3,654
|$3,763
|$3,876
|$3,993
|$18,833
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,614
|$12,000
|$11,246
|$14,284
|$11,046
|$80,191
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$818
|$846
|$876
|$907
|$4,237
|Maintenance
|$450
|$744
|$711
|$2,902
|$1,223
|$6,030
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,449
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,633
|Financing
|$3,017
|$2,426
|$1,797
|$1,123
|$407
|$8,770
|Depreciation
|$12,651
|$1,722
|$1,626
|$1,909
|$1,809
|$19,717
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,803
|$8,276
|$7,756
|$9,851
|$7,618
|$55,304
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$924
|$956
|$990
|$1,025
|$4,788
|Maintenance
|$508
|$841
|$803
|$3,279
|$1,382
|$6,814
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$364
|$533
|$1,050
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,767
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,975
|Financing
|$3,409
|$2,741
|$2,031
|$1,269
|$460
|$9,910
|Depreciation
|$14,296
|$1,946
|$1,837
|$2,157
|$2,044
|$22,280
|Fuel
|$2,764
|$2,848
|$2,932
|$3,020
|$3,112
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,637
|$9,352
|$8,764
|$11,132
|$8,608
|$62,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,014
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,125
|$5,254
|Maintenance
|$558
|$923
|$882
|$3,598
|$1,517
|$7,477
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$167
|$399
|$585
|$1,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,037
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,265
|Financing
|$3,741
|$3,008
|$2,228
|$1,393
|$505
|$10,875
|Depreciation
|$15,687
|$2,135
|$2,016
|$2,367
|$2,243
|$24,449
|Fuel
|$3,033
|$3,125
|$3,218
|$3,315
|$3,415
|$16,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,036
|$10,262
|$9,617
|$12,215
|$9,446
|$68,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$973
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$1,079
|$5,042
|Maintenance
|$536
|$885
|$846
|$3,453
|$1,455
|$7,176
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$562
|$1,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,914
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,133
|Financing
|$3,590
|$2,887
|$2,138
|$1,336
|$484
|$10,436
|Depreciation
|$15,055
|$2,049
|$1,935
|$2,272
|$2,153
|$23,463
|Fuel
|$2,911
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$3,181
|$3,277
|$15,456
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,946
|$9,848
|$9,230
|$11,723
|$9,065
|$65,812
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,080
|$1,117
|$1,156
|$1,197
|$5,593
|Maintenance
|$594
|$982
|$939
|$3,831
|$1,614
|$7,960
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$425
|$623
|$1,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,233
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,476
|Financing
|$3,982
|$3,202
|$2,372
|$1,482
|$537
|$11,576
|Depreciation
|$16,699
|$2,273
|$2,146
|$2,520
|$2,388
|$26,026
|Fuel
|$3,229
|$3,326
|$3,425
|$3,528
|$3,635
|$17,144
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,780
|$10,924
|$10,238
|$13,003
|$10,056
|$73,001
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$1,139
|$1,179
|$5,508
|Maintenance
|$585
|$967
|$924
|$3,773
|$1,590
|$7,839
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$176
|$419
|$614
|$1,208
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,184
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,423
|Financing
|$3,922
|$3,154
|$2,336
|$1,460
|$529
|$11,401
|Depreciation
|$16,446
|$2,239
|$2,114
|$2,482
|$2,352
|$25,632
|Fuel
|$3,180
|$3,276
|$3,374
|$3,475
|$3,580
|$16,884
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,344
|$10,759
|$10,083
|$12,806
|$9,903
|$71,895
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,014
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,125
|$5,254
|Maintenance
|$558
|$923
|$882
|$3,598
|$1,517
|$7,477
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$167
|$399
|$585
|$1,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,037
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,265
|Financing
|$3,741
|$3,008
|$2,228
|$1,393
|$505
|$10,875
|Depreciation
|$15,687
|$2,135
|$2,016
|$2,367
|$2,243
|$24,449
|Fuel
|$3,033
|$3,125
|$3,218
|$3,315
|$3,415
|$16,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,036
|$10,262
|$9,617
|$12,215
|$9,446
|$68,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$837
|$867
|$897
|$929
|$961
|$4,491
|Maintenance
|$477
|$789
|$754
|$3,076
|$1,296
|$6,392
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$143
|$341
|$500
|$985
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,596
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,791
|Financing
|$3,198
|$2,572
|$1,905
|$1,190
|$431
|$9,296
|Depreciation
|$13,410
|$1,825
|$1,724
|$2,024
|$1,918
|$20,900
|Fuel
|$2,593
|$2,671
|$2,751
|$2,833
|$2,919
|$13,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,111
|$8,773
|$8,221
|$10,442
|$8,075
|$58,622
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,006
|$1,041
|$1,077
|$1,116
|$5,212
|Maintenance
|$554
|$915
|$875
|$3,569
|$1,504
|$7,417
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$396
|$581
|$1,143
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,012
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,239
|Financing
|$3,711
|$2,984
|$2,210
|$1,381
|$501
|$10,787
|Depreciation
|$15,561
|$2,118
|$2,000
|$2,348
|$2,225
|$24,252
|Fuel
|$3,009
|$3,100
|$3,192
|$3,288
|$3,387
|$15,975
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,818
|$10,179
|$9,540
|$12,117
|$9,370
|$68,024
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$885
|$916
|$948
|$981
|$1,016
|$4,745
|Maintenance
|$504
|$833
|$796
|$3,250
|$1,370
|$6,754
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$361
|$529
|$1,040
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,743
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,949
|Financing
|$3,379
|$2,717
|$2,013
|$1,258
|$456
|$9,822
|Depreciation
|$14,169
|$1,929
|$1,821
|$2,138
|$2,026
|$22,083
|Fuel
|$2,740
|$2,822
|$2,906
|$2,994
|$3,084
|$14,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,419
|$9,269
|$8,687
|$11,033
|$8,532
|$61,940
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$834
|$863
|$894
|$925
|$4,322
|Maintenance
|$459
|$759
|$725
|$2,960
|$1,247
|$6,151
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$138
|$328
|$481
|$948
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,498
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,686
|Financing
|$3,077
|$2,475
|$1,833
|$1,145
|$415
|$8,945
|Depreciation
|$12,904
|$1,756
|$1,659
|$1,947
|$1,845
|$20,111
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,239
|$8,442
|$7,911
|$10,048
|$7,770
|$56,410
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,014
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,125
|$5,254
|Maintenance
|$558
|$923
|$882
|$3,598
|$1,517
|$7,477
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$167
|$399
|$585
|$1,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,037
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,265
|Financing
|$3,741
|$3,008
|$2,228
|$1,393
|$505
|$10,875
|Depreciation
|$15,687
|$2,135
|$2,016
|$2,367
|$2,243
|$24,449
|Fuel
|$3,033
|$3,125
|$3,218
|$3,315
|$3,415
|$16,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,036
|$10,262
|$9,617
|$12,215
|$9,446
|$68,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,014
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,125
|$5,254
|Maintenance
|$558
|$923
|$882
|$3,598
|$1,517
|$7,477
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$167
|$399
|$585
|$1,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,037
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,265
|Financing
|$3,741
|$3,008
|$2,228
|$1,393
|$505
|$10,875
|Depreciation
|$15,687
|$2,135
|$2,016
|$2,367
|$2,243
|$24,449
|Fuel
|$3,033
|$3,125
|$3,218
|$3,315
|$3,415
|$16,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,036
|$10,262
|$9,617
|$12,215
|$9,446
|$68,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,106
|$1,145
|$1,184
|$1,226
|$1,270
|$5,932
|Maintenance
|$630
|$1,042
|$995
|$4,063
|$1,712
|$8,442
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$189
|$451
|$661
|$1,301
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,429
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$3,686
|Financing
|$4,224
|$3,396
|$2,516
|$1,572
|$570
|$12,278
|Depreciation
|$17,711
|$2,411
|$2,276
|$2,673
|$2,533
|$27,604
|Fuel
|$3,424
|$3,528
|$3,633
|$3,742
|$3,856
|$18,183
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,524
|$11,586
|$10,858
|$13,791
|$10,665
|$77,426
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,122
|$1,162
|$1,201
|$1,244
|$1,288
|$6,017
|Maintenance
|$639
|$1,056
|$1,010
|$4,121
|$1,737
|$8,563
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$192
|$457
|$670
|$1,319
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,478
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,739
|Financing
|$4,284
|$3,445
|$2,552
|$1,595
|$578
|$12,453
|Depreciation
|$17,964
|$2,445
|$2,309
|$2,711
|$2,569
|$27,998
|Fuel
|$3,473
|$3,578
|$3,685
|$3,796
|$3,911
|$18,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,960
|$11,752
|$11,014
|$13,988
|$10,818
|$78,532
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$814
|$843
|$871
|$902
|$934
|$4,364
|Maintenance
|$464
|$766
|$732
|$2,989
|$1,260
|$6,211
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$139
|$332
|$486
|$957
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,522
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,712
|Financing
|$3,108
|$2,499
|$1,851
|$1,157
|$419
|$9,033
|Depreciation
|$13,031
|$1,774
|$1,675
|$1,966
|$1,863
|$20,309
|Fuel
|$2,519
|$2,596
|$2,673
|$2,753
|$2,837
|$13,378
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,457
|$8,524
|$7,989
|$10,147
|$7,847
|$56,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,031
|$1,066
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$5,339
|Maintenance
|$567
|$937
|$896
|$3,657
|$1,541
|$7,598
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$170
|$406
|$595
|$1,171
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,086
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,318
|Financing
|$3,801
|$3,057
|$2,264
|$1,415
|$513
|$11,050
|Depreciation
|$15,940
|$2,170
|$2,049
|$2,405
|$2,279
|$24,843
|Fuel
|$3,082
|$3,175
|$3,270
|$3,368
|$3,470
|$16,365
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,472
|$10,428
|$9,773
|$12,412
|$9,599
|$69,683
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Sierra 3500HD
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ram 3500
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Ram 3500 2019
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Nissan Frontier 2020
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Ranger
- 2020 1500