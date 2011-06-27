  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500HD
  4. 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
  5. Cost to Own

2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Cost to Own

More about the 2019 Sierra 3500HD

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab

SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$55,304*

Total Cash Price

$56,101

4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$56,410*

Total Cash Price

$57,223

SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,766*

Total Cash Price

$76,858

4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,979*

Total Cash Price

$79,102

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$76,320*

Total Cash Price

$77,419

4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$57,516*

Total Cash Price

$58,345

SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$80,191*

Total Cash Price

$81,346

SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$55,304*

Total Cash Price

$56,101

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,494*

Total Cash Price

$63,394

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,577*

Total Cash Price

$69,565

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,812*

Total Cash Price

$66,760

SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,001*

Total Cash Price

$74,053

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,895*

Total Cash Price

$72,931

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,577*

Total Cash Price

$69,565

SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$58,622*

Total Cash Price

$59,467

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,024*

Total Cash Price

$69,004

Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,940*

Total Cash Price

$62,833

Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$56,410*

Total Cash Price

$57,223

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,577*

Total Cash Price

$69,565

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,577*

Total Cash Price

$69,565

4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,426*

Total Cash Price

$78,541

Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,532*

Total Cash Price

$79,663

4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$56,963*

Total Cash Price

$57,784

4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,683*

Total Cash Price

$70,687

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$19,717

Taxes & Fees

$2,633

Financing

$8,770

Fuel

$12,988

Insurance

$4,237

Repairs

$929

Maintenance

$6,030

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$790$818$846$876$907$4,237
Maintenance$450$744$711$2,902$1,223$6,030
Repairs$0$0$135$322$472$929
Taxes & Fees$2,449$46$46$46$46$2,633
Financing$3,017$2,426$1,797$1,123$407$8,770
Depreciation$12,651$1,722$1,626$1,909$1,809$19,717
Fuel$2,446$2,520$2,595$2,673$2,754$12,988
True Cost to Own®$21,803$8,276$7,756$9,851$7,618$55,304

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$806$834$863$894$925$4,322
Maintenance$459$759$725$2,960$1,247$6,151
Repairs$0$0$138$328$481$948
Taxes & Fees$2,498$47$47$47$47$2,686
Financing$3,077$2,475$1,833$1,145$415$8,945
Depreciation$12,904$1,756$1,659$1,947$1,845$20,111
Fuel$2,495$2,570$2,647$2,726$2,809$13,248
True Cost to Own®$22,239$8,442$7,911$10,048$7,770$56,410

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,082$1,121$1,159$1,200$1,243$5,805
Maintenance$617$1,019$974$3,976$1,676$8,261
Repairs$0$0$185$441$647$1,273
Taxes & Fees$3,355$63$63$63$63$3,607
Financing$4,133$3,324$2,462$1,539$558$12,015
Depreciation$17,332$2,359$2,228$2,615$2,478$27,012
Fuel$3,351$3,452$3,555$3,662$3,773$17,794
True Cost to Own®$29,870$11,338$10,626$13,496$10,437$75,766

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,114$1,153$1,193$1,235$1,279$5,974
Maintenance$635$1,049$1,003$4,092$1,724$8,502
Repairs$0$0$190$454$666$1,310
Taxes & Fees$3,453$65$65$65$65$3,713
Financing$4,254$3,421$2,534$1,583$574$12,366
Depreciation$17,838$2,428$2,293$2,692$2,551$27,801
Fuel$3,449$3,553$3,659$3,769$3,883$18,313
True Cost to Own®$30,742$11,669$10,936$13,890$10,741$77,979

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,090$1,129$1,167$1,209$1,252$5,847
Maintenance$621$1,027$981$4,005$1,688$8,321
Repairs$0$0$186$444$651$1,282
Taxes & Fees$3,380$63$63$63$63$3,634
Financing$4,163$3,348$2,480$1,550$562$12,103
Depreciation$17,458$2,376$2,244$2,634$2,496$27,209
Fuel$3,375$3,478$3,581$3,689$3,801$17,923
True Cost to Own®$30,088$11,421$10,703$13,594$10,513$76,320

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$822$851$880$911$943$4,406
Maintenance$468$774$739$3,018$1,272$6,271
Repairs$0$0$140$335$491$966
Taxes & Fees$2,547$48$48$48$48$2,738
Financing$3,138$2,523$1,869$1,168$423$9,121
Depreciation$13,157$1,791$1,691$1,985$1,881$20,506
Fuel$2,544$2,621$2,699$2,780$2,864$13,508
True Cost to Own®$22,675$8,607$8,066$10,245$7,923$57,516

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,146$1,186$1,227$1,270$1,315$6,144
Maintenance$653$1,079$1,031$4,208$1,773$8,744
Repairs$0$0$196$467$684$1,347
Taxes & Fees$3,551$67$67$67$67$3,818
Financing$4,375$3,518$2,606$1,628$590$12,717
Depreciation$18,344$2,497$2,358$2,768$2,623$28,590
Fuel$3,547$3,654$3,763$3,876$3,993$18,833
True Cost to Own®$31,614$12,000$11,246$14,284$11,046$80,191

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$790$818$846$876$907$4,237
Maintenance$450$744$711$2,902$1,223$6,030
Repairs$0$0$135$322$472$929
Taxes & Fees$2,449$46$46$46$46$2,633
Financing$3,017$2,426$1,797$1,123$407$8,770
Depreciation$12,651$1,722$1,626$1,909$1,809$19,717
Fuel$2,446$2,520$2,595$2,673$2,754$12,988
True Cost to Own®$21,803$8,276$7,756$9,851$7,618$55,304

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$893$924$956$990$1,025$4,788
Maintenance$508$841$803$3,279$1,382$6,814
Repairs$0$0$153$364$533$1,050
Taxes & Fees$2,767$52$52$52$52$2,975
Financing$3,409$2,741$2,031$1,269$460$9,910
Depreciation$14,296$1,946$1,837$2,157$2,044$22,280
Fuel$2,764$2,848$2,932$3,020$3,112$14,676
True Cost to Own®$24,637$9,352$8,764$11,132$8,608$62,494

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$980$1,014$1,049$1,086$1,125$5,254
Maintenance$558$923$882$3,598$1,517$7,477
Repairs$0$0$167$399$585$1,152
Taxes & Fees$3,037$57$57$57$57$3,265
Financing$3,741$3,008$2,228$1,393$505$10,875
Depreciation$15,687$2,135$2,016$2,367$2,243$24,449
Fuel$3,033$3,125$3,218$3,315$3,415$16,105
True Cost to Own®$27,036$10,262$9,617$12,215$9,446$68,577

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$940$973$1,007$1,042$1,079$5,042
Maintenance$536$885$846$3,453$1,455$7,176
Repairs$0$0$161$383$562$1,106
Taxes & Fees$2,914$55$55$55$55$3,133
Financing$3,590$2,887$2,138$1,336$484$10,436
Depreciation$15,055$2,049$1,935$2,272$2,153$23,463
Fuel$2,911$2,999$3,088$3,181$3,277$15,456
True Cost to Own®$25,946$9,848$9,230$11,723$9,065$65,812

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,043$1,080$1,117$1,156$1,197$5,593
Maintenance$594$982$939$3,831$1,614$7,960
Repairs$0$0$178$425$623$1,226
Taxes & Fees$3,233$61$61$61$61$3,476
Financing$3,982$3,202$2,372$1,482$537$11,576
Depreciation$16,699$2,273$2,146$2,520$2,388$26,026
Fuel$3,229$3,326$3,425$3,528$3,635$17,144
True Cost to Own®$28,780$10,924$10,238$13,003$10,056$73,001

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,027$1,063$1,100$1,139$1,179$5,508
Maintenance$585$967$924$3,773$1,590$7,839
Repairs$0$0$176$419$614$1,208
Taxes & Fees$3,184$60$60$60$60$3,423
Financing$3,922$3,154$2,336$1,460$529$11,401
Depreciation$16,446$2,239$2,114$2,482$2,352$25,632
Fuel$3,180$3,276$3,374$3,475$3,580$16,884
True Cost to Own®$28,344$10,759$10,083$12,806$9,903$71,895

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$980$1,014$1,049$1,086$1,125$5,254
Maintenance$558$923$882$3,598$1,517$7,477
Repairs$0$0$167$399$585$1,152
Taxes & Fees$3,037$57$57$57$57$3,265
Financing$3,741$3,008$2,228$1,393$505$10,875
Depreciation$15,687$2,135$2,016$2,367$2,243$24,449
Fuel$3,033$3,125$3,218$3,315$3,415$16,105
True Cost to Own®$27,036$10,262$9,617$12,215$9,446$68,577

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$837$867$897$929$961$4,491
Maintenance$477$789$754$3,076$1,296$6,392
Repairs$0$0$143$341$500$985
Taxes & Fees$2,596$49$49$49$49$2,791
Financing$3,198$2,572$1,905$1,190$431$9,296
Depreciation$13,410$1,825$1,724$2,024$1,918$20,900
Fuel$2,593$2,671$2,751$2,833$2,919$13,767
True Cost to Own®$23,111$8,773$8,221$10,442$8,075$58,622

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$972$1,006$1,041$1,077$1,116$5,212
Maintenance$554$915$875$3,569$1,504$7,417
Repairs$0$0$166$396$581$1,143
Taxes & Fees$3,012$57$57$57$57$3,239
Financing$3,711$2,984$2,210$1,381$501$10,787
Depreciation$15,561$2,118$2,000$2,348$2,225$24,252
Fuel$3,009$3,100$3,192$3,288$3,387$15,975
True Cost to Own®$26,818$10,179$9,540$12,117$9,370$68,024

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$885$916$948$981$1,016$4,745
Maintenance$504$833$796$3,250$1,370$6,754
Repairs$0$0$151$361$529$1,040
Taxes & Fees$2,743$52$52$52$52$2,949
Financing$3,379$2,717$2,013$1,258$456$9,822
Depreciation$14,169$1,929$1,821$2,138$2,026$22,083
Fuel$2,740$2,822$2,906$2,994$3,084$14,547
True Cost to Own®$24,419$9,269$8,687$11,033$8,532$61,940

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$806$834$863$894$925$4,322
Maintenance$459$759$725$2,960$1,247$6,151
Repairs$0$0$138$328$481$948
Taxes & Fees$2,498$47$47$47$47$2,686
Financing$3,077$2,475$1,833$1,145$415$8,945
Depreciation$12,904$1,756$1,659$1,947$1,845$20,111
Fuel$2,495$2,570$2,647$2,726$2,809$13,248
True Cost to Own®$22,239$8,442$7,911$10,048$7,770$56,410

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$980$1,014$1,049$1,086$1,125$5,254
Maintenance$558$923$882$3,598$1,517$7,477
Repairs$0$0$167$399$585$1,152
Taxes & Fees$3,037$57$57$57$57$3,265
Financing$3,741$3,008$2,228$1,393$505$10,875
Depreciation$15,687$2,135$2,016$2,367$2,243$24,449
Fuel$3,033$3,125$3,218$3,315$3,415$16,105
True Cost to Own®$27,036$10,262$9,617$12,215$9,446$68,577

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$980$1,014$1,049$1,086$1,125$5,254
Maintenance$558$923$882$3,598$1,517$7,477
Repairs$0$0$167$399$585$1,152
Taxes & Fees$3,037$57$57$57$57$3,265
Financing$3,741$3,008$2,228$1,393$505$10,875
Depreciation$15,687$2,135$2,016$2,367$2,243$24,449
Fuel$3,033$3,125$3,218$3,315$3,415$16,105
True Cost to Own®$27,036$10,262$9,617$12,215$9,446$68,577

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,106$1,145$1,184$1,226$1,270$5,932
Maintenance$630$1,042$995$4,063$1,712$8,442
Repairs$0$0$189$451$661$1,301
Taxes & Fees$3,429$64$64$64$64$3,686
Financing$4,224$3,396$2,516$1,572$570$12,278
Depreciation$17,711$2,411$2,276$2,673$2,533$27,604
Fuel$3,424$3,528$3,633$3,742$3,856$18,183
True Cost to Own®$30,524$11,586$10,858$13,791$10,665$77,426

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,122$1,162$1,201$1,244$1,288$6,017
Maintenance$639$1,056$1,010$4,121$1,737$8,563
Repairs$0$0$192$457$670$1,319
Taxes & Fees$3,478$65$65$65$65$3,739
Financing$4,284$3,445$2,552$1,595$578$12,453
Depreciation$17,964$2,445$2,309$2,711$2,569$27,998
Fuel$3,473$3,578$3,685$3,796$3,911$18,443
True Cost to Own®$30,960$11,752$11,014$13,988$10,818$78,532

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$814$843$871$902$934$4,364
Maintenance$464$766$732$2,989$1,260$6,211
Repairs$0$0$139$332$486$957
Taxes & Fees$2,522$47$47$47$47$2,712
Financing$3,108$2,499$1,851$1,157$419$9,033
Depreciation$13,031$1,774$1,675$1,966$1,863$20,309
Fuel$2,519$2,596$2,673$2,753$2,837$13,378
True Cost to Own®$22,457$8,524$7,989$10,147$7,847$56,963

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$995$1,031$1,066$1,104$1,143$5,339
Maintenance$567$937$896$3,657$1,541$7,598
Repairs$0$0$170$406$595$1,171
Taxes & Fees$3,086$58$58$58$58$3,318
Financing$3,801$3,057$2,264$1,415$513$11,050
Depreciation$15,940$2,170$2,049$2,405$2,279$24,843
Fuel$3,082$3,175$3,270$3,368$3,470$16,365
True Cost to Own®$27,472$10,428$9,773$12,412$9,599$69,683

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Sierra 3500HD

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars