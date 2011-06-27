2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Consumer Reviews

Matt , 02/19/2020 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Put about 1000 miles on mine, and so far, the whole family is impressed. Mileage has been great and I am shocked at how quiet the cabin is. So far, I must say, I’m a bit spoiled now.