  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500HD
  4. 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
  5. Consumer Reviews

2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Sierra 3500HD
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 3500HDS for sale
MSRP Starting at
$40,800
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Surprised

Matt, 02/19/2020
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Put about 1000 miles on mine, and so far, the whole family is impressed. Mileage has been great and I am shocked at how quiet the cabin is. So far, I must say, I’m a bit spoiled now.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali
View Offers
GMC.com
Write a review
See all Sierra 3500HDS for sale

Related 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars