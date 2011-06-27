Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Jenniffer Bodnar , 01/20/2019 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

I couldn’t have asked for a better truck, it has head on stood up to every challenge it’s been tested, hands down the best truck I’ve ever owned. I look forward to many more miles driving this baby. Thank you GMC