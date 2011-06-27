  1. Home
Used 1995 GMC Sierra 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Sierra 3500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle56.7 ft.52.9 ft.52.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.60.0 in.60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room59.3 in.64.2 in.64.2 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.34.8 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
Measurements
Length250.1 in.237.1 in.237.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.nono
Curb weight5167 lbs.nono
Gross weight9000 lbs.nono
Ground clearance6.4 in.nono
Height71.7 in.74.9 in.74.9 in.
Maximum payload5459.0 lbs.5459.0 lbs.5459.0 lbs.
Wheel base168.5 in.155.5 in.155.5 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
