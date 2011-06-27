  1. Home
Used 1990 GMC Sierra 3500 Features & Specs

Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque385 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm385 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm385 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size7.4 l7.4 l7.4 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 3600 rpm230 hp @ 3600 rpm230 hp @ 3600 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height75.8 in.75.8 in.75.8 in.
Wheel base155.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Length237.0 in.212.6 in.212.6 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
