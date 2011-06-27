2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab
2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,224*
Total Cash Price
$90,070
Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab
4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,333*
Total Cash Price
$88,140
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,963*
Total Cash Price
$88,784
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,538*
Total Cash Price
$66,909
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,017*
Total Cash Price
$64,336
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,141*
Total Cash Price
$79,777
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,017*
Total Cash Price
$64,336
4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,990*
Total Cash Price
$76,560
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,182*
Total Cash Price
$84,924
Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,922*
Total Cash Price
$83,637
4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,141*
Total Cash Price
$79,777
4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,798*
Total Cash Price
$68,196
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,579*
Total Cash Price
$72,056
SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,141*
Total Cash Price
$79,777
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,141*
Total Cash Price
$79,777
Sierra 2500HD Double Cab
4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,277*
Total Cash Price
$65,623
4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,854*
Total Cash Price
$90,714
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,375*
Total Cash Price
$93,287
SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,209*
Total Cash Price
$72,700
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,511*
Total Cash Price
$79,133
4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,277*
Total Cash Price
$65,623
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,266
|$1,310
|$1,355
|$1,403
|$1,452
|$6,786
|Maintenance
|$630
|$1,042
|$995
|$3,130
|$1,712
|$7,510
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$204
|$487
|$714
|$1,406
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,888
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$4,145
|Financing
|$4,844
|$3,896
|$2,883
|$1,805
|$652
|$14,080
|Depreciation
|$21,262
|$3,247
|$3,072
|$3,604
|$3,416
|$34,600
|Fuel
|$3,710
|$3,822
|$3,935
|$4,054
|$4,176
|$19,698
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,599
|$13,381
|$12,509
|$14,547
|$12,187
|$88,224
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,282
|$1,326
|$1,373
|$1,421
|$6,640
|Maintenance
|$617
|$1,019
|$974
|$3,063
|$1,676
|$7,349
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$477
|$699
|$1,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,804
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,057
|Financing
|$4,740
|$3,813
|$2,821
|$1,766
|$638
|$13,778
|Depreciation
|$20,806
|$3,177
|$3,006
|$3,526
|$3,343
|$33,858
|Fuel
|$3,631
|$3,740
|$3,851
|$3,968
|$4,087
|$19,276
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,836
|$13,094
|$12,241
|$14,236
|$11,926
|$86,333
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,248
|$1,292
|$1,336
|$1,383
|$1,431
|$6,689
|Maintenance
|$621
|$1,027
|$981
|$3,086
|$1,688
|$7,402
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,832
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,086
|Financing
|$4,775
|$3,841
|$2,841
|$1,779
|$643
|$13,879
|Depreciation
|$20,958
|$3,200
|$3,028
|$3,552
|$3,367
|$34,105
|Fuel
|$3,657
|$3,767
|$3,879
|$3,996
|$4,117
|$19,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,091
|$13,190
|$12,330
|$14,340
|$12,013
|$86,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$973
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$1,078
|$5,041
|Maintenance
|$468
|$774
|$739
|$2,325
|$1,272
|$5,579
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,888
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,079
|Financing
|$3,598
|$2,894
|$2,141
|$1,341
|$485
|$10,459
|Depreciation
|$15,794
|$2,412
|$2,282
|$2,677
|$2,538
|$25,703
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,923
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,445
|$9,940
|$9,292
|$10,807
|$9,053
|$65,538
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$936
|$968
|$1,002
|$1,037
|$4,847
|Maintenance
|$450
|$744
|$711
|$2,236
|$1,223
|$5,364
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,777
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,961
|Financing
|$3,460
|$2,783
|$2,059
|$1,289
|$466
|$10,057
|Depreciation
|$15,187
|$2,319
|$2,194
|$2,574
|$2,440
|$24,714
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,428
|$9,558
|$8,935
|$10,391
|$8,705
|$63,017
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,161
|$1,200
|$1,242
|$1,286
|$6,010
|Maintenance
|$558
|$923
|$882
|$2,773
|$1,517
|$6,651
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$632
|$1,245
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,443
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,672
|Financing
|$4,290
|$3,451
|$2,553
|$1,598
|$578
|$12,471
|Depreciation
|$18,832
|$2,876
|$2,721
|$3,192
|$3,026
|$30,645
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,531
|$11,852
|$11,079
|$12,885
|$10,794
|$78,141
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$936
|$968
|$1,002
|$1,037
|$4,847
|Maintenance
|$450
|$744
|$711
|$2,236
|$1,223
|$5,364
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,777
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,961
|Financing
|$3,460
|$2,783
|$2,059
|$1,289
|$466
|$10,057
|Depreciation
|$15,187
|$2,319
|$2,194
|$2,574
|$2,440
|$24,714
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,428
|$9,558
|$8,935
|$10,391
|$8,705
|$63,017
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$1,152
|$1,192
|$1,234
|$5,768
|Maintenance
|$536
|$885
|$846
|$2,661
|$1,455
|$6,383
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$174
|$414
|$607
|$1,195
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,305
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,524
|Financing
|$4,117
|$3,312
|$2,450
|$1,534
|$555
|$11,968
|Depreciation
|$18,073
|$2,760
|$2,611
|$3,063
|$2,904
|$29,410
|Fuel
|$3,154
|$3,249
|$3,345
|$3,446
|$3,550
|$16,743
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,259
|$11,374
|$10,633
|$12,365
|$10,359
|$74,990
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,193
|$1,236
|$1,278
|$1,323
|$1,369
|$6,398
|Maintenance
|$594
|$982
|$939
|$2,952
|$1,614
|$7,080
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$193
|$459
|$673
|$1,325
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,666
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,909
|Financing
|$4,567
|$3,674
|$2,718
|$1,701
|$615
|$13,275
|Depreciation
|$20,047
|$3,061
|$2,896
|$3,398
|$3,221
|$32,622
|Fuel
|$3,498
|$3,604
|$3,711
|$3,823
|$3,938
|$18,572
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,565
|$12,617
|$11,794
|$13,716
|$11,491
|$83,182
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,217
|$1,258
|$1,303
|$1,348
|$6,301
|Maintenance
|$585
|$967
|$924
|$2,907
|$1,590
|$6,973
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$452
|$663
|$1,305
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,610
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,849
|Financing
|$4,498
|$3,618
|$2,677
|$1,676
|$606
|$13,074
|Depreciation
|$19,743
|$3,015
|$2,852
|$3,346
|$3,172
|$32,128
|Fuel
|$3,445
|$3,549
|$3,654
|$3,765
|$3,878
|$18,291
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,056
|$12,425
|$11,616
|$13,508
|$11,317
|$81,922
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,161
|$1,200
|$1,242
|$1,286
|$6,010
|Maintenance
|$558
|$923
|$882
|$2,773
|$1,517
|$6,651
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$632
|$1,245
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,443
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,672
|Financing
|$4,290
|$3,451
|$2,553
|$1,598
|$578
|$12,471
|Depreciation
|$18,832
|$2,876
|$2,721
|$3,192
|$3,026
|$30,645
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,531
|$11,852
|$11,079
|$12,885
|$10,794
|$78,141
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$958
|$992
|$1,026
|$1,062
|$1,099
|$5,138
|Maintenance
|$477
|$789
|$754
|$2,370
|$1,296
|$5,686
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$369
|$541
|$1,064
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,944
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,139
|Financing
|$3,668
|$2,950
|$2,183
|$1,366
|$494
|$10,660
|Depreciation
|$16,098
|$2,458
|$2,326
|$2,728
|$2,586
|$26,197
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,894
|$2,980
|$3,070
|$3,162
|$14,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,954
|$10,131
|$9,471
|$11,014
|$9,227
|$66,798
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,048
|$1,084
|$1,122
|$1,161
|$5,429
|Maintenance
|$504
|$833
|$796
|$2,504
|$1,370
|$6,008
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,110
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,316
|Financing
|$3,875
|$3,117
|$2,306
|$1,444
|$522
|$11,264
|Depreciation
|$17,009
|$2,597
|$2,457
|$2,883
|$2,733
|$27,680
|Fuel
|$2,968
|$3,058
|$3,148
|$3,244
|$3,341
|$15,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,479
|$10,705
|$10,007
|$11,638
|$9,750
|$70,579
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,161
|$1,200
|$1,242
|$1,286
|$6,010
|Maintenance
|$558
|$923
|$882
|$2,773
|$1,517
|$6,651
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$632
|$1,245
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,443
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,672
|Financing
|$4,290
|$3,451
|$2,553
|$1,598
|$578
|$12,471
|Depreciation
|$18,832
|$2,876
|$2,721
|$3,192
|$3,026
|$30,645
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,531
|$11,852
|$11,079
|$12,885
|$10,794
|$78,141
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,161
|$1,200
|$1,242
|$1,286
|$6,010
|Maintenance
|$558
|$923
|$882
|$2,773
|$1,517
|$6,651
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$632
|$1,245
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,443
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,672
|Financing
|$4,290
|$3,451
|$2,553
|$1,598
|$578
|$12,471
|Depreciation
|$18,832
|$2,876
|$2,721
|$3,192
|$3,026
|$30,645
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,531
|$11,852
|$11,079
|$12,885
|$10,794
|$78,141
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$955
|$987
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$4,944
|Maintenance
|$459
|$759
|$725
|$2,281
|$1,247
|$5,471
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,833
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,020
|Financing
|$3,529
|$2,839
|$2,100
|$1,315
|$475
|$10,258
|Depreciation
|$15,491
|$2,365
|$2,238
|$2,625
|$2,489
|$25,208
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,937
|$9,749
|$9,114
|$10,599
|$8,879
|$64,277
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,320
|$1,365
|$1,413
|$1,462
|$6,834
|Maintenance
|$635
|$1,049
|$1,003
|$3,153
|$1,724
|$7,563
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,916
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,175
|Financing
|$4,879
|$3,924
|$2,903
|$1,817
|$657
|$14,180
|Depreciation
|$21,414
|$3,270
|$3,094
|$3,629
|$3,440
|$34,847
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,853
|$13,477
|$12,598
|$14,651
|$12,274
|$88,854
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,311
|$1,357
|$1,404
|$1,453
|$1,504
|$7,028
|Maintenance
|$653
|$1,079
|$1,031
|$3,242
|$1,773
|$7,778
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$505
|$740
|$1,456
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,027
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,293
|Financing
|$5,017
|$4,035
|$2,986
|$1,869
|$676
|$14,583
|Depreciation
|$22,021
|$3,363
|$3,181
|$3,732
|$3,538
|$35,835
|Fuel
|$3,843
|$3,959
|$4,076
|$4,199
|$4,325
|$20,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,871
|$13,859
|$12,956
|$15,067
|$12,622
|$91,375
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$1,094
|$1,132
|$1,172
|$5,477
|Maintenance
|$508
|$841
|$803
|$2,527
|$1,382
|$6,061
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$165
|$393
|$576
|$1,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,138
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,346
|Financing
|$3,910
|$3,145
|$2,327
|$1,457
|$527
|$11,364
|Depreciation
|$17,161
|$2,620
|$2,479
|$2,909
|$2,757
|$27,927
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,734
|$10,801
|$10,097
|$11,742
|$9,837
|$71,209
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$1,191
|$1,232
|$1,276
|$5,962
|Maintenance
|$554
|$915
|$875
|$2,750
|$1,504
|$6,598
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$180
|$428
|$627
|$1,235
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,416
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,642
|Financing
|$4,256
|$3,423
|$2,533
|$1,585
|$573
|$12,370
|Depreciation
|$18,680
|$2,852
|$2,699
|$3,166
|$3,001
|$30,398
|Fuel
|$3,260
|$3,358
|$3,458
|$3,562
|$3,669
|$17,306
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,276
|$11,756
|$10,990
|$12,781
|$10,707
|$77,511
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$955
|$987
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$4,944
|Maintenance
|$459
|$759
|$725
|$2,281
|$1,247
|$5,471
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,833
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,020
|Financing
|$3,529
|$2,839
|$2,100
|$1,315
|$475
|$10,258
|Depreciation
|$15,491
|$2,365
|$2,238
|$2,625
|$2,489
|$25,208
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,937
|$9,749
|$9,114
|$10,599
|$8,879
|$64,277
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Sierra 2500HD
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD in Virginia is:not available
