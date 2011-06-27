  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500HD
  4. 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
  5. Cost to Own

2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Cost to Own

More about the 2019 Sierra 2500HD

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab

2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,224*

Total Cash Price

$90,070

Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab

4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,333*

Total Cash Price

$88,140

SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,963*

Total Cash Price

$88,784

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,538*

Total Cash Price

$66,909

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$63,017*

Total Cash Price

$64,336

SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,141*

Total Cash Price

$79,777

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$63,017*

Total Cash Price

$64,336

4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,990*

Total Cash Price

$76,560

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$83,182*

Total Cash Price

$84,924

Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,922*

Total Cash Price

$83,637

4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,141*

Total Cash Price

$79,777

4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,798*

Total Cash Price

$68,196

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,579*

Total Cash Price

$72,056

SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,141*

Total Cash Price

$79,777

SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,141*

Total Cash Price

$79,777

Sierra 2500HD Double Cab

4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,277*

Total Cash Price

$65,623

4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,854*

Total Cash Price

$90,714

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$91,375*

Total Cash Price

$93,287

SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,209*

Total Cash Price

$72,700

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,511*

Total Cash Price

$79,133

4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,277*

Total Cash Price

$65,623

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,266$1,310$1,355$1,403$1,452$6,786
Maintenance$630$1,042$995$3,130$1,712$7,510
Repairs$0$0$204$487$714$1,406
Taxes & Fees$3,888$64$64$64$64$4,145
Financing$4,844$3,896$2,883$1,805$652$14,080
Depreciation$21,262$3,247$3,072$3,604$3,416$34,600
Fuel$3,710$3,822$3,935$4,054$4,176$19,698
True Cost to Own®$35,599$13,381$12,509$14,547$12,187$88,224

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,238$1,282$1,326$1,373$1,421$6,640
Maintenance$617$1,019$974$3,063$1,676$7,349
Repairs$0$0$200$477$699$1,375
Taxes & Fees$3,804$63$63$63$63$4,057
Financing$4,740$3,813$2,821$1,766$638$13,778
Depreciation$20,806$3,177$3,006$3,526$3,343$33,858
Fuel$3,631$3,740$3,851$3,968$4,087$19,276
True Cost to Own®$34,836$13,094$12,241$14,236$11,926$86,333

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,248$1,292$1,336$1,383$1,431$6,689
Maintenance$621$1,027$981$3,086$1,688$7,402
Repairs$0$0$201$480$704$1,386
Taxes & Fees$3,832$63$63$63$63$4,086
Financing$4,775$3,841$2,841$1,779$643$13,879
Depreciation$20,958$3,200$3,028$3,552$3,367$34,105
Fuel$3,657$3,767$3,879$3,996$4,117$19,417
True Cost to Own®$35,091$13,190$12,330$14,340$12,013$86,963

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$940$973$1,007$1,042$1,078$5,041
Maintenance$468$774$739$2,325$1,272$5,579
Repairs$0$0$152$362$530$1,044
Taxes & Fees$2,888$48$48$48$48$3,079
Financing$3,598$2,894$2,141$1,341$485$10,459
Depreciation$15,794$2,412$2,282$2,677$2,538$25,703
Fuel$2,756$2,839$2,923$3,012$3,102$14,633
True Cost to Own®$26,445$9,940$9,292$10,807$9,053$65,538

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$904$936$968$1,002$1,037$4,847
Maintenance$450$744$711$2,236$1,223$5,364
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$2,777$46$46$46$46$2,961
Financing$3,460$2,783$2,059$1,289$466$10,057
Depreciation$15,187$2,319$2,194$2,574$2,440$24,714
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$25,428$9,558$8,935$10,391$8,705$63,017

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,161$1,200$1,242$1,286$6,010
Maintenance$558$923$882$2,773$1,517$6,651
Repairs$0$0$181$432$632$1,245
Taxes & Fees$3,443$57$57$57$57$3,672
Financing$4,290$3,451$2,553$1,598$578$12,471
Depreciation$18,832$2,876$2,721$3,192$3,026$30,645
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$31,531$11,852$11,079$12,885$10,794$78,141
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$24,714

Taxes & Fees

$2,961

Financing

$10,057

Fuel

$14,070

Insurance

$4,847

Repairs

$1,004

Maintenance

$5,364

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$904$936$968$1,002$1,037$4,847
Maintenance$450$744$711$2,236$1,223$5,364
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$2,777$46$46$46$46$2,961
Financing$3,460$2,783$2,059$1,289$466$10,057
Depreciation$15,187$2,319$2,194$2,574$2,440$24,714
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$25,428$9,558$8,935$10,391$8,705$63,017

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,076$1,114$1,152$1,192$1,234$5,768
Maintenance$536$885$846$2,661$1,455$6,383
Repairs$0$0$174$414$607$1,195
Taxes & Fees$3,305$55$55$55$55$3,524
Financing$4,117$3,312$2,450$1,534$555$11,968
Depreciation$18,073$2,760$2,611$3,063$2,904$29,410
Fuel$3,154$3,249$3,345$3,446$3,550$16,743
True Cost to Own®$30,259$11,374$10,633$12,365$10,359$74,990

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,193$1,236$1,278$1,323$1,369$6,398
Maintenance$594$982$939$2,952$1,614$7,080
Repairs$0$0$193$459$673$1,325
Taxes & Fees$3,666$61$61$61$61$3,909
Financing$4,567$3,674$2,718$1,701$615$13,275
Depreciation$20,047$3,061$2,896$3,398$3,221$32,622
Fuel$3,498$3,604$3,711$3,823$3,938$18,572
True Cost to Own®$33,565$12,617$11,794$13,716$11,491$83,182

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,175$1,217$1,258$1,303$1,348$6,301
Maintenance$585$967$924$2,907$1,590$6,973
Repairs$0$0$190$452$663$1,305
Taxes & Fees$3,610$60$60$60$60$3,849
Financing$4,498$3,618$2,677$1,676$606$13,074
Depreciation$19,743$3,015$2,852$3,346$3,172$32,128
Fuel$3,445$3,549$3,654$3,765$3,878$18,291
True Cost to Own®$33,056$12,425$11,616$13,508$11,317$81,922

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,161$1,200$1,242$1,286$6,010
Maintenance$558$923$882$2,773$1,517$6,651
Repairs$0$0$181$432$632$1,245
Taxes & Fees$3,443$57$57$57$57$3,672
Financing$4,290$3,451$2,553$1,598$578$12,471
Depreciation$18,832$2,876$2,721$3,192$3,026$30,645
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$31,531$11,852$11,079$12,885$10,794$78,141

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$958$992$1,026$1,062$1,099$5,138
Maintenance$477$789$754$2,370$1,296$5,686
Repairs$0$0$155$369$541$1,064
Taxes & Fees$2,944$49$49$49$49$3,139
Financing$3,668$2,950$2,183$1,366$494$10,660
Depreciation$16,098$2,458$2,326$2,728$2,586$26,197
Fuel$2,809$2,894$2,980$3,070$3,162$14,914
True Cost to Own®$26,954$10,131$9,471$11,014$9,227$66,798

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,012$1,048$1,084$1,122$1,161$5,429
Maintenance$504$833$796$2,504$1,370$6,008
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$3,110$52$52$52$52$3,316
Financing$3,875$3,117$2,306$1,444$522$11,264
Depreciation$17,009$2,597$2,457$2,883$2,733$27,680
Fuel$2,968$3,058$3,148$3,244$3,341$15,758
True Cost to Own®$28,479$10,705$10,007$11,638$9,750$70,579

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,161$1,200$1,242$1,286$6,010
Maintenance$558$923$882$2,773$1,517$6,651
Repairs$0$0$181$432$632$1,245
Taxes & Fees$3,443$57$57$57$57$3,672
Financing$4,290$3,451$2,553$1,598$578$12,471
Depreciation$18,832$2,876$2,721$3,192$3,026$30,645
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$31,531$11,852$11,079$12,885$10,794$78,141

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,161$1,200$1,242$1,286$6,010
Maintenance$558$923$882$2,773$1,517$6,651
Repairs$0$0$181$432$632$1,245
Taxes & Fees$3,443$57$57$57$57$3,672
Financing$4,290$3,451$2,553$1,598$578$12,471
Depreciation$18,832$2,876$2,721$3,192$3,026$30,645
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$31,531$11,852$11,079$12,885$10,794$78,141

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$922$955$987$1,022$1,058$4,944
Maintenance$459$759$725$2,281$1,247$5,471
Repairs$0$0$149$355$520$1,024
Taxes & Fees$2,833$47$47$47$47$3,020
Financing$3,529$2,839$2,100$1,315$475$10,258
Depreciation$15,491$2,365$2,238$2,625$2,489$25,208
Fuel$2,703$2,785$2,867$2,954$3,043$14,351
True Cost to Own®$25,937$9,749$9,114$10,599$8,879$64,277

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,275$1,320$1,365$1,413$1,462$6,834
Maintenance$635$1,049$1,003$3,153$1,724$7,563
Repairs$0$0$206$491$719$1,416
Taxes & Fees$3,916$65$65$65$65$4,175
Financing$4,879$3,924$2,903$1,817$657$14,180
Depreciation$21,414$3,270$3,094$3,629$3,440$34,847
Fuel$3,737$3,849$3,964$4,083$4,206$19,839
True Cost to Own®$35,853$13,477$12,598$14,651$12,274$88,854

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,311$1,357$1,404$1,453$1,504$7,028
Maintenance$653$1,079$1,031$3,242$1,773$7,778
Repairs$0$0$212$505$740$1,456
Taxes & Fees$4,027$67$67$67$67$4,293
Financing$5,017$4,035$2,986$1,869$676$14,583
Depreciation$22,021$3,363$3,181$3,732$3,538$35,835
Fuel$3,843$3,959$4,076$4,199$4,325$20,402
True Cost to Own®$36,871$13,859$12,956$15,067$12,622$91,375

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,022$1,058$1,094$1,132$1,172$5,477
Maintenance$508$841$803$2,527$1,382$6,061
Repairs$0$0$165$393$576$1,135
Taxes & Fees$3,138$52$52$52$52$3,346
Financing$3,910$3,145$2,327$1,457$527$11,364
Depreciation$17,161$2,620$2,479$2,909$2,757$27,927
Fuel$2,994$3,085$3,176$3,272$3,371$15,899
True Cost to Own®$28,734$10,801$10,097$11,742$9,837$71,209

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,112$1,151$1,191$1,232$1,276$5,962
Maintenance$554$915$875$2,750$1,504$6,598
Repairs$0$0$180$428$627$1,235
Taxes & Fees$3,416$57$57$57$57$3,642
Financing$4,256$3,423$2,533$1,585$573$12,370
Depreciation$18,680$2,852$2,699$3,166$3,001$30,398
Fuel$3,260$3,358$3,458$3,562$3,669$17,306
True Cost to Own®$31,276$11,756$10,990$12,781$10,707$77,511

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$922$955$987$1,022$1,058$4,944
Maintenance$459$759$725$2,281$1,247$5,471
Repairs$0$0$149$355$520$1,024
Taxes & Fees$2,833$47$47$47$47$3,020
Financing$3,529$2,839$2,100$1,315$475$10,258
Depreciation$15,491$2,365$2,238$2,625$2,489$25,208
Fuel$2,703$2,785$2,867$2,954$3,043$14,351
True Cost to Own®$25,937$9,749$9,114$10,599$8,879$64,277

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Sierra 2500HD

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars