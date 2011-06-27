Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab Consumer Reviews
stuck in the desert
So this is a replacement of a Chevy 3500 I purchased (that was bought back after 18 months). Primary purpose of purchasing is to haul a tiny house (12K lbs) across country 2 x a year between CA and Carolinas. Have made trip 5 times across and broken down 3 x. Ugh. Currently sitting at a friends house in CA while truck remans unrepaired in AZ and have been waiting nearly 3 weeks for a replacement part (believe fuel pump) that they can't locate. Have had to incur hotel expenses as well as cost to tow my tiny house and additional expenses as being stuck out in desert. GM hasn't been helpful, took over a week to reach the GM rep who I called daily. Very frustrating after paying over $70K and it is the 2nd vehicle.
2500 diesel
18000 miles Wheels flaking. On back order for a very long time. nos fault had to replace it. Brakes squeak. Says it’s normal. 3 other faults.
