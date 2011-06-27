Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Rahn , 07/08/2019 SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

So this is a replacement of a Chevy 3500 I purchased (that was bought back after 18 months). Primary purpose of purchasing is to haul a tiny house (12K lbs) across country 2 x a year between CA and Carolinas. Have made trip 5 times across and broken down 3 x. Ugh. Currently sitting at a friends house in CA while truck remans unrepaired in AZ and have been waiting nearly 3 weeks for a replacement part (believe fuel pump) that they can't locate. Have had to incur hotel expenses as well as cost to tow my tiny house and additional expenses as being stuck out in desert. GM hasn't been helpful, took over a week to reach the GM rep who I called daily. Very frustrating after paying over $70K and it is the 2nd vehicle.