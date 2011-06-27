  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500HD
  4. Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD
  5. Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Sierra 2500HD
5(0%)4(0%)3(50%)2(50%)1(0%)
2.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 2500HDS for sale
List Price Estimate
$26,009 - $29,601
Used Sierra 2500HD for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

stuck in the desert

Rahn, 07/08/2019
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

So this is a replacement of a Chevy 3500 I purchased (that was bought back after 18 months). Primary purpose of purchasing is to haul a tiny house (12K lbs) across country 2 x a year between CA and Carolinas. Have made trip 5 times across and broken down 3 x. Ugh. Currently sitting at a friends house in CA while truck remans unrepaired in AZ and have been waiting nearly 3 weeks for a replacement part (believe fuel pump) that they can't locate. Have had to incur hotel expenses as well as cost to tow my tiny house and additional expenses as being stuck out in desert. GM hasn't been helpful, took over a week to reach the GM rep who I called daily. Very frustrating after paying over $70K and it is the 2nd vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2500 diesel

Brent, 08/29/2019
SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

18000 miles Wheels flaking. On back order for a very long time. nos fault had to replace it. Brakes squeak. Says it’s normal. 3 other faults.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sierra 2500HDS for sale

Related Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles