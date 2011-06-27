  1. Home
Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating565
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesnoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle50.5 ft.50.5 ft.50.5 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnoyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesnono
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesnono
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
Off-Road Suspension Packageyesyesyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyesyesyes
On The Job Packageyesyesyes
SLE Preferred Packagenoyesno
Texas Editionnoyesno
Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment Packagenoyesno
Skid Plate Packagenoyesyes
HD SLE Premium Packagenoyesno
Convenience Packagenoyesno
SLT Convenience Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesno
Bose premium brand speakersyesnoyes
USB connectionyesnoyes
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnoyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
7 total speakersyesnoyes
6 total speakersnoyesno
speed sensitive volume controlnonoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesnoyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnoyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on center consoleyesnono
rear view camerayesnono
adjustable pedalsyesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnoyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesnoyes
rear parking sensorsyesnono
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesnoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesnono
heated steering wheelyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesnoyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
Floor Mats - All Weatheryesyesyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesnoyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationyesnoyes
Leather Bucket Front Seatsnoyesno
Cloth Bucket Front Seatsnoyesno
Leather Seat Trimnoyesno
Bose Premium Speaker Systemnoyesno
Black Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringnoyesno
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirrornoyesno
6-Way Power Driver Seatnoyesno
Heated and Cooled Seatsnonoyes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changernonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesnoyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
bucket front seatsyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnoyes
premium leatheryesnono
driver cooled seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
passenger cooled seatyesnono
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front head room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
premium clothnoyesno
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
Rear head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.65.5 in.65.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
DeleteSpray-on bedlinernono
Spray-On Bed Lineryesyesyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyesyesyes
Roof Marker Lampsyesyesyes
Soft Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
StationaryToolboxyesyesyes
Rubber Bed Matyesyesyes
Denali Decoryesnono
6" Oval Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Hard Folding Tonneau w/Premium Cloth Coveryesyesyes
20" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyesyesyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesyes
3" Round Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Power Glass Sunroofyesnoyes
Bed Rug-Bed Coveryesyesyes
Hard Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryesyesyes
Wheel Theft-Deterrent Systemyesyesyes
Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
LT265/60R20E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesyes
Bed Lineryesyesyes
Power-Adjustable Camper-Style Exterior Mirrorsyesyesyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyesyesyes
Bed Rail Protectorsyesyesyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
SLE Decornoyesno
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnoyesno
Protection Packagenoyesyes
Rear Window Defoggernoyesno
Chrome Z71 Decalnoyesyes
Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionnoyesyes
Chrome 4x4 Decalnoyesyes
Locking Tailgatenoyesno
Rear Bumper Deletenoyesno
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Tiresnoyesno
SLT Decornonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
Front track68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Length240.2 in.240.2 in.240.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.13000 lbs.13000 lbs.
Curb weight6601 lbs.6434 lbs.6434 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.9500 lbs.9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.8.2 in.
Height78.1 in.78.1 in.78.1 in.
Maximum payload2899 lbs.3066 lbs.3066 lbs.
Wheel base153.7 in.153.7 in.153.7 in.
Width80.0 in.80.0 in.80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Heritage Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Heritage Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cocoa/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
LT265/70R E tiresyesnoyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
LT245/75R E tiresnoyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,245
Starting MSRP
$43,120
Starting MSRP
$48,730
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.2 yr./ 24000 mi.2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
