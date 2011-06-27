Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab
SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,137*
Total Cash Price
$47,152
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,356*
Total Cash Price
$48,076
SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,195*
Total Cash Price
$60,095
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,137*
Total Cash Price
$47,152
Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,459*
Total Cash Price
$63,331
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,896*
Total Cash Price
$65,180
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,068*
Total Cash Price
$63,793
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,333*
Total Cash Price
$67,029
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,919*
Total Cash Price
$46,227
SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,838*
Total Cash Price
$52,237
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,540*
Total Cash Price
$57,321
Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,494*
Total Cash Price
$55,010
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,413*
Total Cash Price
$61,020
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,540*
Total Cash Price
$57,321
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,574*
Total Cash Price
$49,001
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,930*
Total Cash Price
$56,859
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,229*
Total Cash Price
$51,774
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,919*
Total Cash Price
$46,227
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$917
|$945
|$4,456
|Maintenance
|$1,414
|$1,377
|$2,165
|$429
|$3,145
|$8,530
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$928
|$3,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,504
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,692
|Financing
|$2,536
|$2,039
|$1,510
|$945
|$342
|$7,371
|Depreciation
|$8,519
|$4,050
|$3,600
|$3,232
|$2,944
|$22,345
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,811
|$11,533
|$11,541
|$9,093
|$11,159
|$62,137
2014 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$4,544
|Maintenance
|$1,441
|$1,404
|$2,208
|$438
|$3,206
|$8,698
|Repairs
|$514
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$946
|$3,564
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,553
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,745
|Financing
|$2,585
|$2,079
|$1,539
|$963
|$348
|$7,515
|Depreciation
|$8,686
|$4,130
|$3,670
|$3,296
|$3,001
|$22,783
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,864
|$13,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,180
|$11,759
|$11,768
|$9,272
|$11,378
|$63,356
2014 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$5,680
|Maintenance
|$1,802
|$1,755
|$2,760
|$547
|$4,008
|$10,872
|Repairs
|$642
|$745
|$870
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,455
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,192
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,431
|Financing
|$3,232
|$2,599
|$1,924
|$1,204
|$436
|$9,394
|Depreciation
|$10,858
|$5,162
|$4,588
|$4,120
|$3,752
|$28,479
|Fuel
|$3,180
|$3,276
|$3,374
|$3,475
|$3,580
|$16,884
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,975
|$14,699
|$14,710
|$11,590
|$14,222
|$79,195
2014 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$917
|$945
|$4,456
|Maintenance
|$1,414
|$1,377
|$2,165
|$429
|$3,145
|$8,530
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$928
|$3,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,504
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,692
|Financing
|$2,536
|$2,039
|$1,510
|$945
|$342
|$7,371
|Depreciation
|$8,519
|$4,050
|$3,600
|$3,232
|$2,944
|$22,345
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,811
|$11,533
|$11,541
|$9,093
|$11,159
|$62,137
2014 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$5,986
|Maintenance
|$1,899
|$1,850
|$2,909
|$577
|$4,224
|$11,457
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$917
|$1,070
|$1,247
|$4,695
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,363
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,615
|Financing
|$3,406
|$2,739
|$2,028
|$1,269
|$459
|$9,900
|Depreciation
|$11,442
|$5,440
|$4,835
|$4,342
|$3,954
|$30,013
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,266
|$15,491
|$15,502
|$12,214
|$14,988
|$83,459
2014 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,306
|$6,160
|Maintenance
|$1,954
|$1,904
|$2,993
|$594
|$4,347
|$11,792
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,101
|$1,283
|$4,832
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,462
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,721
|Financing
|$3,505
|$2,819
|$2,087
|$1,306
|$472
|$10,189
|Depreciation
|$11,776
|$5,599
|$4,976
|$4,468
|$4,069
|$30,889
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,003
|$15,943
|$15,954
|$12,570
|$15,425
|$85,896
2014 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$6,029
|Maintenance
|$1,913
|$1,863
|$2,930
|$581
|$4,255
|$11,541
|Repairs
|$682
|$791
|$923
|$1,078
|$1,256
|$4,729
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,388
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,642
|Financing
|$3,431
|$2,759
|$2,042
|$1,278
|$462
|$9,972
|Depreciation
|$11,526
|$5,480
|$4,870
|$4,373
|$3,983
|$30,232
|Fuel
|$3,375
|$3,478
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$3,801
|$17,923
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,450
|$15,604
|$15,615
|$12,303
|$15,097
|$84,068
2014 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$6,335
|Maintenance
|$2,010
|$1,958
|$3,078
|$610
|$4,470
|$12,126
|Repairs
|$716
|$831
|$970
|$1,132
|$1,320
|$4,969
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,560
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,827
|Financing
|$3,605
|$2,899
|$2,146
|$1,343
|$486
|$10,478
|Depreciation
|$12,110
|$5,758
|$5,117
|$4,595
|$4,185
|$31,765
|Fuel
|$3,547
|$3,654
|$3,763
|$3,876
|$3,993
|$18,833
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,741
|$16,395
|$16,407
|$12,927
|$15,863
|$88,333
2014 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$899
|$926
|$4,369
|Maintenance
|$1,386
|$1,350
|$2,123
|$421
|$3,083
|$8,363
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,455
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,639
|Financing
|$2,486
|$1,999
|$1,480
|$926
|$335
|$7,226
|Depreciation
|$8,352
|$3,971
|$3,529
|$3,169
|$2,886
|$21,907
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,442
|$11,307
|$11,315
|$8,915
|$10,940
|$60,919
2014 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$4,937
|Maintenance
|$1,566
|$1,525
|$2,399
|$476
|$3,484
|$9,450
|Repairs
|$558
|$647
|$756
|$883
|$1,028
|$3,873
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,774
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,982
|Financing
|$2,809
|$2,259
|$1,672
|$1,046
|$379
|$8,165
|Depreciation
|$9,438
|$4,487
|$3,988
|$3,581
|$3,261
|$24,755
|Fuel
|$2,764
|$2,848
|$2,932
|$3,020
|$3,112
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,839
|$12,777
|$12,786
|$10,074
|$12,362
|$68,838
2014 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$5,418
|Maintenance
|$1,719
|$1,674
|$2,633
|$522
|$3,823
|$10,370
|Repairs
|$613
|$711
|$830
|$968
|$1,128
|$4,249
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,044
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,272
|Financing
|$3,083
|$2,479
|$1,835
|$1,148
|$415
|$8,960
|Depreciation
|$10,356
|$4,924
|$4,376
|$3,930
|$3,579
|$27,165
|Fuel
|$3,033
|$3,125
|$3,218
|$3,315
|$3,415
|$16,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,868
|$14,021
|$14,031
|$11,055
|$13,566
|$75,540
2014 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,102
|$5,199
|Maintenance
|$1,649
|$1,607
|$2,526
|$501
|$3,669
|$9,952
|Repairs
|$588
|$682
|$796
|$929
|$1,083
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,921
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,140
|Financing
|$2,958
|$2,379
|$1,761
|$1,102
|$399
|$8,599
|Depreciation
|$9,939
|$4,725
|$4,200
|$3,771
|$3,434
|$26,069
|Fuel
|$2,911
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$3,181
|$3,277
|$15,456
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,946
|$13,455
|$13,465
|$10,609
|$13,019
|$72,494
2014 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$1,222
|$5,767
|Maintenance
|$1,830
|$1,782
|$2,802
|$556
|$4,070
|$11,039
|Repairs
|$652
|$756
|$883
|$1,031
|$1,201
|$4,524
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,241
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,483
|Financing
|$3,282
|$2,639
|$1,954
|$1,222
|$442
|$9,538
|Depreciation
|$11,025
|$5,242
|$4,658
|$4,183
|$3,810
|$28,917
|Fuel
|$3,229
|$3,326
|$3,425
|$3,528
|$3,635
|$17,144
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,343
|$14,925
|$14,936
|$11,768
|$14,441
|$80,413
2014 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$5,418
|Maintenance
|$1,719
|$1,674
|$2,633
|$522
|$3,823
|$10,370
|Repairs
|$613
|$711
|$830
|$968
|$1,128
|$4,249
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,044
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,272
|Financing
|$3,083
|$2,479
|$1,835
|$1,148
|$415
|$8,960
|Depreciation
|$10,356
|$4,924
|$4,376
|$3,930
|$3,579
|$27,165
|Fuel
|$3,033
|$3,125
|$3,218
|$3,315
|$3,415
|$16,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,868
|$14,021
|$14,031
|$11,055
|$13,566
|$75,540
2014 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$872
|$899
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$4,631
|Maintenance
|$1,469
|$1,431
|$2,250
|$446
|$3,268
|$8,865
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$709
|$828
|$965
|$3,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,602
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,797
|Financing
|$2,635
|$2,119
|$1,569
|$982
|$355
|$7,660
|Depreciation
|$8,853
|$4,209
|$3,741
|$3,359
|$3,059
|$23,221
|Fuel
|$2,593
|$2,671
|$2,751
|$2,833
|$2,919
|$13,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,549
|$11,985
|$11,994
|$9,450
|$11,596
|$64,574
2014 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$5,374
|Maintenance
|$1,705
|$1,661
|$2,611
|$518
|$3,792
|$10,286
|Repairs
|$608
|$705
|$823
|$961
|$1,119
|$4,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,020
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,246
|Financing
|$3,058
|$2,459
|$1,820
|$1,139
|$412
|$8,888
|Depreciation
|$10,273
|$4,884
|$4,341
|$3,898
|$3,550
|$26,946
|Fuel
|$3,009
|$3,100
|$3,192
|$3,288
|$3,387
|$15,975
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,684
|$13,908
|$13,917
|$10,965
|$13,456
|$74,930
2014 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$4,893
|Maintenance
|$1,552
|$1,512
|$2,378
|$472
|$3,453
|$9,367
|Repairs
|$553
|$642
|$749
|$875
|$1,019
|$3,838
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,750
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,956
|Financing
|$2,784
|$2,239
|$1,658
|$1,037
|$375
|$8,093
|Depreciation
|$9,354
|$4,448
|$3,952
|$3,549
|$3,232
|$24,536
|Fuel
|$2,740
|$2,822
|$2,906
|$2,994
|$3,084
|$14,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,655
|$12,664
|$12,673
|$9,985
|$12,253
|$68,229
2014 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$899
|$926
|$4,369
|Maintenance
|$1,386
|$1,350
|$2,123
|$421
|$3,083
|$8,363
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,455
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,639
|Financing
|$2,486
|$1,999
|$1,480
|$926
|$335
|$7,226
|Depreciation
|$8,352
|$3,971
|$3,529
|$3,169
|$2,886
|$21,907
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,442
|$11,307
|$11,315
|$8,915
|$10,940
|$60,919
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Sierra 2500HD
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD in Virginia is:not available
