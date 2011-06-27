Used 2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Amazing Truck
This is my 3rd Duramax and they never cease to amaze me. They get better every generation. Im a farmer drive around 1,500 to 2,000 miles a week on probabaly 75% gravel roads and my previous ford and dodges couldent handel the roads or the mud i travel in. My Duramaxs have had the smoothest ride most comfertable to drive and in my opinion the best for pulling because of the allison transmission. Farmers are probabaly the hardest on veicles and the 2010 GMC 2500HD with the Duramax and Allison can definatly stand up to the chalanges i put it up to and my lead foot probably doesent help either.
Duramax
I think it is a very good truck. But I can tell you I think a tin can has more thickness than the sheet metal used on this truck from past years. It is so thin I am amazed it is holding. I also noticed a lot of the quality is gone everything is cheaply built and poorly attached. Other than that the duramax and allison combination is by far better than Ford and Dodge.
Well-built truck
I recently purchased a 2010 2500hd 6l gas truck with 6 speed tranny, i am very pleased with the towing and ride quality of the truck, it pulls the 7000 pound trailer with ease, i would recommend this truck for anyone looking for a cheaper alternative rather than diesel.it has 200 km but i am sure fueld milage will improve, currently said 14 mpg highway towing 10 mpg, but not broke in yet.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner