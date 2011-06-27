  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500HD
  4. Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD
  5. Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Sierra 2500HD
5(50%)4(0%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 2500HDS for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,067 - $9,664
Used Sierra 2500HD for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

This Truck needs help!

Ron Sanders, 12/09/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Truck rides very rough. Truck's brakes are sluggish. Truck is 6 litre not great gas. Truck has had all kind of problems! If you have to stop fast you are in trouble. That's why this truck has been in 3 fender benders. Had to replace complete rear brakes and rear seals .

Report Abuse

great

thumper47, 08/14/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

the truck has been a great truck i dont think u can get a better one

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sierra 2500HDS for sale

Related Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles