Used 2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Nate , 03/22/2006

My truck is a bare-bones model set up for hard work--manual trans and 4WD, no carpet, plow mount, etc--and it's main use is hauling firewood. It's often driven off road into the forest on extremely rough ground, then out again fully loaded with green oak. I've got to be at the 9200lb GVW, but the truck still performs very well. The granny gear gets the load moving with no problem, and the dual-piston calipers stop her just fine. On the road and unloaded, the truck rides very nicely for a vehicle with so much load- handling capacity. All-in-all, I've been very impressed.