  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500
  4. Used 2002 GMC Sierra 2500
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 GMC Sierra 2500 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Sierra 2500
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 2500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,664 - $5,381
Used Sierra 2500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Truck!!

John11, 05/31/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have not logged too many miles yet (about 1000), but my first impression is this truck meets high quality standards. I have not found anything that needs tightning, fixing, or changing and I have looked under inside and around this vehicle.

Report Abuse

Good Truck

LM123, 12/11/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Overall am pleased with the standard duty 2500. The truck seems to ride and handle much better than the 2500HD if you do not need the extra capacity.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sierra 2500s for sale

Related Used 2002 GMC Sierra 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles