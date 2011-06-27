Used 2002 GMC Sierra 2500 Consumer Reviews
Great Truck!!
John11, 05/31/2002
I have not logged too many miles yet (about 1000), but my first impression is this truck meets high quality standards. I have not found anything that needs tightning, fixing, or changing and I have looked under inside and around this vehicle.
Good Truck
LM123, 12/11/2002
Overall am pleased with the standard duty 2500. The truck seems to ride and handle much better than the 2500HD if you do not need the extra capacity.
