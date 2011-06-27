Used 2000 GMC Sierra 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

jackj , 03/21/2004

rear brakes and parking brake leave something to be desired. Rear rotors rust decreasing overall braking power and make the parking brake all but useless. Good power and excellent towing vehicle for horse trailer. Two piece drive shaft failed during our second towing excursion. Dealership replaced with a single piece unit. Now it hums while you drive but has proven to be reliable. Unit stuck in 4wd during -20 degree weather. Again dealership repaired. Dealership was cooperative in making repairs.