  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500
  4. Used 2000 GMC Sierra 2500
  5. Used 2000 GMC Sierra 2500 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 GMC Sierra 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Sierra 2500
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 2500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,476 - $9,236
Used Sierra 2500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

jacks toy

jackj, 03/21/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

rear brakes and parking brake leave something to be desired. Rear rotors rust decreasing overall braking power and make the parking brake all but useless. Good power and excellent towing vehicle for horse trailer. Two piece drive shaft failed during our second towing excursion. Dealership replaced with a single piece unit. Now it hums while you drive but has proven to be reliable. Unit stuck in 4wd during -20 degree weather. Again dealership repaired. Dealership was cooperative in making repairs.

Report Abuse

So far, so good

paris hilton, 01/13/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This plain, Jane GMC has a 6.0 liter engine with a 4.10 rear end. Not good for fuel mileage, usually about 14, but has ranged from 9 with a trailer in the wind to 15 on a flat highway. Warranty work on a jerky transmission, radio failure, rattle in the steering shaft, center console latch, and noisy heater fan. Not much really. Basically satisfied & hoping for a long run.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sierra 2500s for sale

Related Used 2000 GMC Sierra 2500 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles