Used 1992 GMC Sierra 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Sierra 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171517
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg14/17 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/500.0 mi.350.0/425.0 mi.510.0/680.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG171517
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height74.0 in.74.4 in.74.0 in.
Wheel base141.5 in.141.5 in.155.5 in.
Length218.0 in.218.0 in.237.0 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Slate Metallic
