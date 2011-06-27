  1. Home
Used 1990 GMC Sierra 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Sierra 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161618
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg15/19 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/646.0 mi.510.0/646.0 mi.510.0/748.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG161618
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height74.4 in.74.4 in.74.0 in.
Wheel base141.5 in.131.5 in.141.5 in.
Length218.0 in.212.6 in.218.0 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
