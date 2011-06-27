2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews
Technology / infotainment system not so good
Thought I was upgrading when I traded my 2017 Sierra 1500 crew cab with the premium plus package for this 2020 Sierra with same equipment package. I was wrong. There are indeed upgrades, however, the technology / infotainment system were a big step backward and has me regretting this purchase. Their system doesn't work well with at least some phones ( Iphone xs with latest operating system and 2 year old top tier Samsung ) when paired via bluetooth. GM has removed their built in messaging app so the only way to receive text messages through their system is to plug in / tether your phone and use Apple Car Play or AA. One can send text messages using voice commands but not receive, or even be notified of incoming messages when connected via bluetooth. Their system also turns the volume down on the phones which causes problems. Many pages of information / complaints regarding these issues are available by doing a search. Apparently impacts 2019 and 2020 GM products. I don't know why this isn't mentioned in all of the reviews since it would be a deal breaker for some. There are other issues / omissions on the 2020 that were on my 2017 that I find annoying such as no overhead console to store glasses, moving the wireless phone charger from the console lid to the front console losing half of the console storage area, ( which is ironic considering the phone must be plugged in for the basic phone functions to work ) and lights visible to the driver on the outside door mirrors showing when the turn signal is engaged. There is a lot to like with the 2020 Sierra but mine is an expensive vehicle with many top tier options yet the infotainment interaction with the Iphone is an 8 – 10 year step backward and shows how out of touch GM is with the consumer.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Crooked pick up bed
I bought a 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup and the bed assembly is crooked. The dealer told me "they are all that way" and "no one ever notices" and "if they do they just live with it... This is a joke....buyer beware
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good but not class leading
Just put 8500 miles in 7 weeks on a new 2020 Sierra 1500 Denali with the 3.0 Duramax. Overall mpg was 24 with highway speeds at 75 to 80 mph. Driving at 55 mph in construction zones netted 40 to 50 mpg. Fantastic engine. Ride is smooth. Seats are comfortable. Easy to drive all day. However.... the navigation voice input is useless as it can't recognize most requests. Navigation also will try to send you down a goat path which might be on the maps but is not a real road. And worse it still has the 2016-2018's occasional problem of saying go right when the direction is really left, and vice-versa. Expect to always have to use Apple Carplay as backup for finding stuff and getting good directions. Also the screen is small and can't adequately display maps and music info at the same time. Tailgate is very heavy, as is its subdoor which is tough to close when the gate is down. Truck came with an electrical cable hanging from underneath that if it had caught on something would have torn it away - but was easily re-positioned to tuck it out of harms way. Heads-up display is nice, but the navigation map doesn't fully translate to it, just arrows and road numbers. Radio when it starts in a garage says no satellite signal message which doesn't go away until the channel is changed in the clear. DEF usage about 1 gallon/1000 miles. The 3.0 Duramax starts quickly and idles at 300 rpm and is almost unnoticeable at stop lights. Definitely suggest getting a start/stop eliminator since otherwise it resets every time the engine starts. Lane keeping is weaker than the 2016-2018 models, and severely lags other manufacturer's capabilities to self-drive for extended periods. Adaptive cruse control uses camera and shuts off when driving into the sun, but the standard cruise can still be used - a radar unit would eliminate this problem. Interior has a lot of plastic on the doors and dash that scratches easily. Sunroof is still only a small single pane instead of dual pane. It is a nice vehicle but would be fantastic with technology upgrades, higher interior quality availability, and some luxury options, e.g. dual pane sunroof, rear window shades, 20 way seats. Note that Model selected was for the 5.3L, not 3.0 Duramax as Edmunds doesn't list it, but this review is for the 3.0 Duramax.
Amazing truck!
Bought the 2020 Sierra AT4 and it has been nothing short of amazing. So much tech that the truck nearly drives itself. Got this with the new 3.0L Diesel and averaging 23 MPG out of the gate. Highly recommend if you are looking at a new truck and like the color matched look.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
NO REGRETS!!!
Recently upgraded from the 2018 Sierra SLT to the 2020 Sierra AT4. I have been nothing but impressed and surprised with everything this truck offers. When I drove off the lot and got on the highway I immediately noticed how quickly I got up to speed (using normal driving mode, not sport) and how quite the cabin was. There was traffic on the highway and I remember driving to the dealership in the 2018 with the same amount of traffic and I had to raise the volume on stereo to hear the person I was on a bluetooth call with. I called the same person in the 2020 AT4 on the same highway and I could hear them perfectly and at a normal volume. They also said they could hear me better. The ride has been crazy smooth as well. I've been driving down the same roads I did with the 2018 and this AT4 blows it out of the water when it comes to ride comfort. The 2020 comes with the 10-speed tranny which gives the AT4 the extra towing capability which I need to pull my 35' travel trailer with more confidence. I love the look of the AT4 from the 2" lift, tires and wheels, front grille, and of course that amazing tail gate. Some critics have talked down about the anterior of the Sierra's in general. And I have to admit...I have sat in the cabin of Ram, Ford, Tundra, and GMCs. And in my opinion the RAM had the most comfortable seats. But other than the seats all other aspects are in my opinion the same if not better in the AT4. I could never buy a RAM no matter how comfortable the seats are mainly because I don't have any aspirations of being broken down on the side of the road. I think RAM puts so much focus on seat comfort because they at least want you to have a comfortable place to sit when you are in fact broken down on the side of the road and waiting on the tow truck. HA! In closing, I Iove this truck. Has everything I've ever wanted in a truck including a tri-fold tonneau cover which I got my dealer to include in the deal. Couldn't be happier.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Related 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ram 3500
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Ram 3500 2019
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Nissan Frontier 2020
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Ranger
- 2020 1500