2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

Technology / infotainment system not so good Howard , 02/14/2020 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) 22 of 25 people found this review helpful Thought I was upgrading when I traded my 2017 Sierra 1500 crew cab with the premium plus package for this 2020 Sierra with same equipment package. I was wrong. There are indeed upgrades, however, the technology / infotainment system were a big step backward and has me regretting this purchase. Their system doesn't work well with at least some phones ( Iphone xs with latest operating system and 2 year old top tier Samsung ) when paired via bluetooth. GM has removed their built in messaging app so the only way to receive text messages through their system is to plug in / tether your phone and use Apple Car Play or AA. One can send text messages using voice commands but not receive, or even be notified of incoming messages when connected via bluetooth. Their system also turns the volume down on the phones which causes problems. Many pages of information / complaints regarding these issues are available by doing a search. Apparently impacts 2019 and 2020 GM products. I don't know why this isn't mentioned in all of the reviews since it would be a deal breaker for some. There are other issues / omissions on the 2020 that were on my 2017 that I find annoying such as no overhead console to store glasses, moving the wireless phone charger from the console lid to the front console losing half of the console storage area, ( which is ironic considering the phone must be plugged in for the basic phone functions to work ) and lights visible to the driver on the outside door mirrors showing when the turn signal is engaged. There is a lot to like with the 2020 Sierra but mine is an expensive vehicle with many top tier options yet the infotainment interaction with the Iphone is an 8 – 10 year step backward and shows how out of touch GM is with the consumer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Crooked pick up bed Danny B , 04/14/2020 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought a 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup and the bed assembly is crooked. The dealer told me "they are all that way" and "no one ever notices" and "if they do they just live with it... This is a joke....buyer beware Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Good but not class leading Davelv , 07/08/2020 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Just put 8500 miles in 7 weeks on a new 2020 Sierra 1500 Denali with the 3.0 Duramax. Overall mpg was 24 with highway speeds at 75 to 80 mph. Driving at 55 mph in construction zones netted 40 to 50 mpg. Fantastic engine. Ride is smooth. Seats are comfortable. Easy to drive all day. However.... the navigation voice input is useless as it can't recognize most requests. Navigation also will try to send you down a goat path which might be on the maps but is not a real road. And worse it still has the 2016-2018's occasional problem of saying go right when the direction is really left, and vice-versa. Expect to always have to use Apple Carplay as backup for finding stuff and getting good directions. Also the screen is small and can't adequately display maps and music info at the same time. Tailgate is very heavy, as is its subdoor which is tough to close when the gate is down. Truck came with an electrical cable hanging from underneath that if it had caught on something would have torn it away - but was easily re-positioned to tuck it out of harms way. Heads-up display is nice, but the navigation map doesn't fully translate to it, just arrows and road numbers. Radio when it starts in a garage says no satellite signal message which doesn't go away until the channel is changed in the clear. DEF usage about 1 gallon/1000 miles. The 3.0 Duramax starts quickly and idles at 300 rpm and is almost unnoticeable at stop lights. Definitely suggest getting a start/stop eliminator since otherwise it resets every time the engine starts. Lane keeping is weaker than the 2016-2018 models, and severely lags other manufacturer's capabilities to self-drive for extended periods. Adaptive cruse control uses camera and shuts off when driving into the sun, but the standard cruise can still be used - a radar unit would eliminate this problem. Interior has a lot of plastic on the doors and dash that scratches easily. Sunroof is still only a small single pane instead of dual pane. It is a nice vehicle but would be fantastic with technology upgrades, higher interior quality availability, and some luxury options, e.g. dual pane sunroof, rear window shades, 20 way seats. Note that Model selected was for the 5.3L, not 3.0 Duramax as Edmunds doesn't list it, but this review is for the 3.0 Duramax.

Amazing truck! ambustag2 , 01/29/2020 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought the 2020 Sierra AT4 and it has been nothing short of amazing. So much tech that the truck nearly drives itself. Got this with the new 3.0L Diesel and averaging 23 MPG out of the gate. Highly recommend if you are looking at a new truck and like the color matched look. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value