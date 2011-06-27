Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2016 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
Engine TypeGasGasFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V6
Combined MPG181819
Total Seating656
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
on demand 4WDyesyesyes
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
descent controlnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/572.0 mi.416.0/572.0 mi.442.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG181819
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm305 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l5.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm355 hp @ 5600 rpm285 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle47.2 ft.47.2 ft.46.9 ft.
Valves161612
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesno
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesnoyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesnoyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
Max Trailering Packageyesnoyes
Off-Road Suspension Packageyesnoyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyesyesyes
GMC Interior Protection Packageyesyesyes
Texas SLT Premium Packageyesnono
SLT Crew Cab Premium Plus Packageyesnono
Rear Seat Entertainment Packageyesyesno
SLT Premium Packageyesnono
SLT Preferred Packageyesnono
All-Terrain Packageyesnoyes
All-Terrain SLT Premium Packageyesnono
SLE Preferred Packagenonoyes
SLE Value Packagenonoyes
SLE Convenience Packagenonoyes
Texas SLE Value Packagenonoyes
Trailering Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesno
adjustable pedalsyesyesno
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesno
Air conditioningnonoyes
front cupholdersnonoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
Full-Feature Leather Appointed Front Bucket Seatsyesnono
Heated and Vented Front Seatsyesnono
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesyesyes
IntelliLink Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Navigationyesnoyes
Interior Driver Assist Handleyesyesyes
Bose Soundyesnono
Expandable Folder Tote Console Insertyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Rear Under Seat Storageyesyesyes
Console Organizer Tray Insertyesyesyes
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatingnonoyes
Front Cloth Bucket Seatsnonoyes
Leather Split Bench Seatnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room45.3 in.45.3 in.45.3 in.
leatheryesyesno
Front head room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnoyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room60.7 in.60.7 in.60.7 in.
bucket front seatsnoyesno
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
Rear head room40.5 in.40.5 in.38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.65.7 in.65.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
P275/55R20 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesno
Chromed 6" Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyesnono
Spray-On Bed Lineryesnoyes
22" 6-Spoke High-Gloss Black Wheelsyesyesyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyesnoyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Insertsyesnoyes
22" 5-Spoke Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Heated, Manual Extending, Vertical Trailering Power Exterior Mirrorsyesnono
Chrome Tailgate Handleyesyesyes
20" x 9.0" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Painted Accentsyesnono
Front License Plate Kityesyesyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheelsyesyesyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Power Glass Sunroofyesyesno
High-Performance LED Headlampsyesnoyes
P265/65R18 All-Terrain White Outlined Letter Tiresyesnoyes
P275/55R20 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyesnoyes
6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyesnoyes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
P285/45R22 SL 110H All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesyes
Rubber Bed Matyesyesyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheelsyesyesyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryesyesyes
Bed Lineryesyesyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyesnoyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
DeletenoSpray-on bedlinerno
Power Retractable Assist Steps w/LED Lightingnoyesno
4 - 20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
BVQ Factory Installed 6" Chrome Tubular Rectangular Assist Step Deletenoyesno
P265/65R18 On-/Off-Road Blackwall Tiresnonoyes
6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Stepsnonoyes
LT265/70R17C All Terrain Blackwall Tiresnonoyes
Heated, Vertical Trailering, Manual Extending Power Exterior Mirrorsnonoyes
P265/65R18 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnonoyes
P265/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnonoyes
20" x 9.0" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheelsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
Angle of departure23.2 degrees23.2 degrees23.1 degrees
Length229.5 in.229.5 in.229.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity11700 lbs.9100 lbs.10900 lbs.
Curb weight5440 lbs.5440 lbs.5263 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.7200 lbs.7100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.8.9 in.8.9 in.
Angle of approach17.4 degrees17.4 degrees17.9 degrees
Height74.0 in.74.0 in.73.9 in.
Maximum payload1730 lbs.1730 lbs.1810 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.143.5 in.143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.80.0 in.80.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Iridium Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Cardinal Red
  • Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Light Steel Gray Metallic
  • Deep Garnet Metalllic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Iridium Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Light Steel Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Light Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, leather
  • Cocoa/Dune, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Spice Red All Terrain, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Cocoa/Dune, leather
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, cloth
  • Jet Black/Spice Red All Terrain, cloth
  • Cocoa/Dune, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnono
All terrain tiresyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P265/65R18 tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesno
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
All season tiresnoyesyes
P275/55R20 tiresnoyesno
P255/70R17 tiresnonoyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
painted alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,270
Starting MSRP
$54,240
Starting MSRP
$40,915
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.2 yr./ 24000 mi.2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
