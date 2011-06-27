Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Features & Specs
|Overview
See Sierra 1500 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|19
|Total Seating
|6
|5
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|yes
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|descent control
|no
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|416.0/572.0 mi.
|416.0/572.0 mi.
|442.0/572.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Torque
|383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|305 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.3 l
|5.3 l
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|285 hp @ 5300 rpm
|Turning circle
|47.2 ft.
|47.2 ft.
|46.9 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|12
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|no
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|no
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|Max Trailering Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Off-Road Suspension Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Cargo Convenience Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|GMC Interior Protection Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Texas SLT Premium Package
|yes
|no
|no
|SLT Crew Cab Premium Plus Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Seat Entertainment Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|SLT Premium Package
|yes
|no
|no
|SLT Preferred Package
|yes
|no
|no
|All-Terrain Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|All-Terrain SLT Premium Package
|yes
|no
|no
|SLE Preferred Package
|no
|no
|yes
|SLE Value Package
|no
|no
|yes
|SLE Convenience Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Texas SLE Value Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Trailering Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|7 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|no
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|no
|Air conditioning
|no
|no
|yes
|front cupholders
|no
|no
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|Full-Feature Leather Appointed Front Bucket Seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Heated and Vented Front Seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|IntelliLink Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Navigation
|yes
|no
|yes
|Interior Driver Assist Handle
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bose Sound
|yes
|no
|no
|Expandable Folder Tote Console Insert
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Under Seat Storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Console Organizer Tray Insert
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seating
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Cloth Bucket Seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Leather Split Bench Seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|45.3 in.
|45.3 in.
|45.3 in.
|leather
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|65.9 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|60.7 in.
|60.7 in.
|60.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|no
|yes
|no
|ventilated driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|ventilated passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|no
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|Rear head room
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|38.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.3 in.
|60.3 in.
|60.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|34.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|65.8 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|P275/55R20 All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|Chromed 6" Rectangular Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|no
|no
|Spray-On Bed Liner
|yes
|no
|yes
|22" 6-Spoke High-Gloss Black Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Polished Exhaust Tip
|yes
|no
|yes
|22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Inserts
|yes
|no
|yes
|22" 5-Spoke Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated, Manual Extending, Vertical Trailering Power Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|Chrome Tailgate Handle
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" x 9.0" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Painted Accents
|yes
|no
|no
|Front License Plate Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Soft Folding Tonneau Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Glass Sunroof
|yes
|yes
|no
|High-Performance LED Headlamps
|yes
|no
|yes
|P265/65R18 All-Terrain White Outlined Letter Tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|P275/55R20 All-Season Blackwall Tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|no
|yes
|Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Step
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P285/45R22 SL 110H All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rubber Bed Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Vinyl Tonneau Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bed Liner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4" Round Black Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|no
|yes
|Body Color Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Delete
|no
|Spray-on bedliner
|no
|Power Retractable Assist Steps w/LED Lighting
|no
|yes
|no
|4 - 20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|BVQ Factory Installed 6" Chrome Tubular Rectangular Assist Step Delete
|no
|yes
|no
|P265/65R18 On-/Off-Road Blackwall Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps
|no
|no
|yes
|LT265/70R17C All Terrain Blackwall Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Heated, Vertical Trailering, Manual Extending Power Exterior Mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|P265/65R18 All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|P265/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|20" x 9.0" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|Angle of departure
|23.2 degrees
|23.2 degrees
|23.1 degrees
|Length
|229.5 in.
|229.5 in.
|229.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|11700 lbs.
|9100 lbs.
|10900 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5440 lbs.
|5440 lbs.
|5263 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7200 lbs.
|7200 lbs.
|7100 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.9 in.
|8.9 in.
|8.9 in.
|Angle of approach
|17.4 degrees
|17.4 degrees
|17.9 degrees
|Height
|74.0 in.
|74.0 in.
|73.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|1730 lbs.
|1730 lbs.
|1810 lbs.
|Wheel base
|143.5 in.
|143.5 in.
|143.5 in.
|Width
|80.0 in.
|80.0 in.
|80.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|All terrain tires
|yes
|no
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P265/65R18 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|20 x 9.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|P275/55R20 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|P255/70R17 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|17 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,270
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana