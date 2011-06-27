Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT
Purchased a 2015 Sierra 1500 SLT (crew cab) and traded in my 2014 Sierra 1500 SLE (double cab). I usually keep a vehicle for 10 years or more however, the only reason I traded was because of the very good incentive on the 2015 and the excellent deal I had gotten on the 2014 and the reasonable trade in price on the 2014. I now have 13,000 miles on the 2015 and feel that it is also an excellent truck with many more amenities. The safety features to include back-up camera, parking warning, lane changing, navigation and hands free make for a very safe truck. I have not been able to attain quite the mileage I got on my 2014 even though I have a tonneau cover and drive the truck in a similar manner. The best I have been able to attain is 21.6 on a long trip. The advantage of a large vehicle with plenty of interior comfort, good mileage numbers, tons of room for luggage and smooth ride made this vehicle my vehicle of choice over a sedan or suv. I will add on to the information above which has not changed. I took a long trip to Michigan and pretty much backed up what I ha determined in the first review that I sent to you. I did attain 22mpg on one leg of the trip and 21.5 on the second leg of the trip. Truck still very comfortable, spacious and has given me absolutely no problems. I have had the oil, filter and tires rotated on schedule and had one recall corrected on the airbag system. I have owned the truck now for 25 months and still feel that it is a nice looking well made vehicle. I took a recent trip and was able to get 23.0 mpg which is slightly higher than advertised. The sweet spot is right about 70mph when the 5.3L engine is in 4v and on flat terrain. In that configuration it gets excellent mileage. The other sweet spot is driving a steady 55mph when the truck is in 4v. Presently I have 22,500 miles on the odometer and I am very satisfied with the vehicle. This is my third review after owning the truck for two and a half years. I have over 27,000 miles on the truck so far with no problems. I did notice that my transmission temp was running much hotter than the allison transmission that I have in my diesel but in looking into it further I found that 190 degrees is not an unusual temperature for this engine and transmission combination. This is my fourth review of my Sierra 1500 Crew Cab with just over 37,000 miles. So far so good, the truck continues to run very well with no complaints.. I changed the oil and filter myself and was surprised to see that the 5.3 liter engine takes 8.5 quarts of 0w-20 oil. In looking at the new GMC Sierra's as well as Ford and Ram 1500 series trucks I am amazed at how many gadgets they have placed in these vehicles with a corresponding price increase. Almost all of these vehicles are now priced in the mid 60 thousand dollar price range and the manufacturers are offering 10 year financing. Unbelievable!!! I recently replaced all four tires at 46,000 miles. They were original equipment and wore well. They were Goodyear Wrangler 275/55R20's. There was still probably 10.000 miles of wear left but I am not sure they would have been good for winter 9 months from now. My first check engine light came on indicating an evaporations leak code po455. I replaced the gas cap which of course did not fix it so I will find out what the problem is when I get the truck inspected this month.
My 1st 4k miles
This is my third Denali pick up. Huge buyers remorse buying black but that's my fault. It does look amazing few hrs after its washed. Was really wanting the 6.0 and eight speed tranny but they're so hard to come by I had to settle for the 5.3 and the six speed. My 07 had alot more power it seems. Plus it was all wheel drive. But I am getting around 16 miles per gallon instead of 13.5 with my old Denali. Still working through the countless menus on the electronics. I'm over my trial for the Wi-Fi and was not impressed.The drivetrain has a vibration at around 41 miles an hour that I need to take back to the dealer and have checked out. It was an insane amount of money but I'm not unhappy.
Very Nice Truck
My '15 GMC SLT Z71 4X4 drives and rides very good. Power is pretty good, and gas mileage is better than average for a full sized half ton truck. The high hood limits close up visibility for parking. The most important thing is....my wife likes it (if Mama's happy, everybody's happy). My only complaints are...1) - the shifting of the transmission is a little mushy, and 2) - the high beams are not bright enough.
Comfortable Truck
UPDATED from 10/2015 I have owned this truck for 24 months- mileage now at 34,452. GPS roof antenna unit shorted out within a week after purchase or was likely not working when I purchased the truck. I believe it had a defective seal on the roof. Replaced by dealer. Nice looking truck. Decent fuel mileage. The truck says I am averaging over lifetime18.6mpg, it has about 23,452k miles so far. My truck has the 5.3L w/6 speed transmission/ 3.42 rear axle ratio. I opted for this engine configuration thinking it may get better mileage than the 6.2L/8 speed trans. The truck handles much like a Corvette on sharp turns at higher speeds. Not crazy about the ride; however its ride is MUCH better when carrying a heavy object in the bed or towing my utility trailer with a heavy zero turn mower loaded. I have the 4x4 Denali model which has the magnetic shocks. I drove another new GMC truck with the V-6 engine while my Denali truck was getting the GPS antenna roof unit replaced which took over a week to obtain the parts needed. I really liked the lower priced V-6 truck, although the interior creature comforts was NO comparison to my completely creature comfort-loaded Denali model, which was the reason I bought it (and the front grill). Both trucks are quiet riding. Horrible price tag. No complaints so far after 15 months (2 recalls and the info center needed updating).
Tranny Issues
I bought the truck new, within 5000 miles there were Transmission Issues, they replaced the whole thing with a brand new one, GMC wanted to see it !! within 2000 miles there were the same issues with this one, now a 2nd new transmission, within 3000 miles the tranny was acting up again !!! they wanted to replace it I said NO, I want a different truck 3 months of battling with GMC it cost me 2800.00 more to get a different new truck, I had less than 10,000 miles on a brand new truck !! now with 35,000 miles on my business partners same truck he has just had his transmission replaced and after 2000 miles he needs it replaced again, theres something wrong with the 2015 6 speed transmission, I'm worried now that my new truck with 20,000 miles on it will have more problems shortly, I've been a GMC customer for 30yrs and will continue, but they have issues with this 6 speed transmission, and they will for quite awhile.
