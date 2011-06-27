Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

papanav , 11/02/2014 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

Purchased a 2015 Sierra 1500 SLT (crew cab) and traded in my 2014 Sierra 1500 SLE (double cab). I usually keep a vehicle for 10 years or more however, the only reason I traded was because of the very good incentive on the 2015 and the excellent deal I had gotten on the 2014 and the reasonable trade in price on the 2014. I now have 13,000 miles on the 2015 and feel that it is also an excellent truck with many more amenities. The safety features to include back-up camera, parking warning, lane changing, navigation and hands free make for a very safe truck. I have not been able to attain quite the mileage I got on my 2014 even though I have a tonneau cover and drive the truck in a similar manner. The best I have been able to attain is 21.6 on a long trip. The advantage of a large vehicle with plenty of interior comfort, good mileage numbers, tons of room for luggage and smooth ride made this vehicle my vehicle of choice over a sedan or suv. I will add on to the information above which has not changed. I took a long trip to Michigan and pretty much backed up what I ha determined in the first review that I sent to you. I did attain 22mpg on one leg of the trip and 21.5 on the second leg of the trip. Truck still very comfortable, spacious and has given me absolutely no problems. I have had the oil, filter and tires rotated on schedule and had one recall corrected on the airbag system. I have owned the truck now for 25 months and still feel that it is a nice looking well made vehicle. I took a recent trip and was able to get 23.0 mpg which is slightly higher than advertised. The sweet spot is right about 70mph when the 5.3L engine is in 4v and on flat terrain. In that configuration it gets excellent mileage. The other sweet spot is driving a steady 55mph when the truck is in 4v. Presently I have 22,500 miles on the odometer and I am very satisfied with the vehicle. This is my third review after owning the truck for two and a half years. I have over 27,000 miles on the truck so far with no problems. I did notice that my transmission temp was running much hotter than the allison transmission that I have in my diesel but in looking into it further I found that 190 degrees is not an unusual temperature for this engine and transmission combination. This is my fourth review of my Sierra 1500 Crew Cab with just over 37,000 miles. So far so good, the truck continues to run very well with no complaints.. I changed the oil and filter myself and was surprised to see that the 5.3 liter engine takes 8.5 quarts of 0w-20 oil. In looking at the new GMC Sierra's as well as Ford and Ram 1500 series trucks I am amazed at how many gadgets they have placed in these vehicles with a corresponding price increase. Almost all of these vehicles are now priced in the mid 60 thousand dollar price range and the manufacturers are offering 10 year financing. Unbelievable!!! I recently replaced all four tires at 46,000 miles. They were original equipment and wore well. They were Goodyear Wrangler 275/55R20's. There was still probably 10.000 miles of wear left but I am not sure they would have been good for winter 9 months from now. My first check engine light came on indicating an evaporations leak code po455. I replaced the gas cap which of course did not fix it so I will find out what the problem is when I get the truck inspected this month.