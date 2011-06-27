Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Truck is a mess BB1972 , 12/22/2015 SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 32 of 35 people found this review helpful I have a 2014 GMC Sierra Double Cab 2 wheel drive. I absolutely loved the looks of the truck but I have had nothing but issues since day one. The transmission cannot figure out what gear it needs at slow speeds and when it does it jumps and clunks underneath. I have a problem in the rear of the truck that when I back out of my driveway or hit a bump it clunks and bangs. The steering wheel sticks to the right when coming off the highway. When I took it in for repair they would not fix the problem because the could not get a repeat event. I have had several since then which is a huge safety issue. I have problems with rough idling at lights almost like it wants to stall. I have taken my truck in twice for humming in the rear. The first time I was told that it was normal. I returned it a second time and they replaced the gears in the rear end. I am starting to have the same problems again. My grade braking comes on periodically for about five seconds. I cannot even keep my coffee in the cup holder because of the intense vibration on the highway. So far I still have the same issues with 18,000 miles on the truck. I have tried to trade it in but I cannot get anything for it. I filed a claim with GMC and all I get is its taking some time because we don't have the VIN number. I have given the number twice to them so far and nothing. I will never buy another GMC. My next step is the better business bureau. I have been a GM fan for years but this truck is an absolute mess. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not a happy GMC owner silverct , 03/01/2014 39 of 45 people found this review helpful Bottom line, if you want to 'see' where you are going, don't buy this truck. This is my third GMC, and it is becoming a bigger disappointment every day. I have pictures to post if I could figure out how to do it.. ps... my ride is an SLE 5.3 double cab... that model is not listed in the choices above Report Abuse

Great Truck - Can't see @ Night fred , 02/02/2016 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The headlights just don't throw the light far enough down the road on dim and brightness is marginal. High beams are OK at best, about what the dims should be. The side illumination when turning a corner is pretty much non-existent. The rest of the truck is great, comfort, ride, handling performance, etc . The MPG is really great for a truck, keeping it @ 70 or less, I can knock down 23-24 on the highway! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2014 Sierra Impression tomcat25 , 12/07/2014 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful Is GM ever going to hire some who knows how to program an engine/transmission ? I own a 2014 sierra 1500 and have decided I won't put up with the horrible engine and tranny operation any longer.Warranty or not I will have a tune done and it will NOT be anything written by GM. I do know people who have had it done to their trucks,have driven them,and I will do it to mine. How anyone at GM who signs off on these driveline calibrations still has there jobs is beyond me. These people do not know there jobs and need to go. A tuning person with real world knowledge is needed. A laptop, some realistic programming and an hours seat time is literally all that is needed! GM,the public deserves better! Report Abuse