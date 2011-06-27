Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

I love my little work truck, short bed, 4.3 engine. Why? Because I paid 15,900 for it minus a 750 dollar USAA rebate. It's my third new GMC/Chevy in 10 years and I expect it to be as reliable as the previous trucks.

Joe marotz , 05/14/2019 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my first truck ever. I looked for a truck for quite a few months. I looked at price, mileage, 4wheel drive vs. 2wd, and optional junk. I chose the 2wd no flash 6.5 ft bed 4.3L V6. Got it with 95k and it is about 8 years old. I love it. It is exactly what i wanted and perfroms as i expected. What else can i say?