Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
My little GMC work truck
krausee, 06/17/2011
11 of 13 people found this review helpful
I love my little work truck, short bed, 4.3 engine. Why? Because I paid 15,900 for it minus a 750 dollar USAA rebate. It's my third new GMC/Chevy in 10 years and I expect it to be as reliable as the previous trucks.
I knew what i was buying.
Joe marotz, 05/14/2019
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
This is my first truck ever. I looked for a truck for quite a few months. I looked at price, mileage, 4wheel drive vs. 2wd, and optional junk. I chose the 2wd no flash 6.5 ft bed 4.3L V6. Got it with 95k and it is about 8 years old. I love it. It is exactly what i wanted and perfroms as i expected. What else can i say?
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Super
Mal, 03/31/2016
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
0 of 2 people found this review helpful
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
