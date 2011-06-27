Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Linda , 07/23/2010

Our truck has the V6 in it and seems to do really well on fuel. As we own a 01 Dodge which is just terrible on fuel. The GMC is a good looking truck, even if it is while in color. A joy to drive, fast pick up and yet it moves down the road on the order of a car. Sometimes I almost forget I am driving a truck. This is a work truck so nothing much on it, well ac, auto, fm/am radio and two wheel drive but the first truck we have brought new in a long time. So we are really enjoying this one. GM had some good deals which made this all possible and so we shall be enjoying this truck for years to come.