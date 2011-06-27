  1. Home
Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
Fun truck to own

Linda, 07/23/2010
Our truck has the V6 in it and seems to do really well on fuel. As we own a 01 Dodge which is just terrible on fuel. The GMC is a good looking truck, even if it is while in color. A joy to drive, fast pick up and yet it moves down the road on the order of a car. Sometimes I almost forget I am driving a truck. This is a work truck so nothing much on it, well ac, auto, fm/am radio and two wheel drive but the first truck we have brought new in a long time. So we are really enjoying this one. GM had some good deals which made this all possible and so we shall be enjoying this truck for years to come.

2010 Sierra 5.3 v8 reg cab short-box

tommy, 11/20/2010
Note that I bought a rare configuration: 5.3 V8 in a SLE short box reg cab with Z60 sport suspension (this web site did not allow me to select this description). Traded a Silverado WT 4.3 V6 SB for this one. what a difference in ride, quietness and power. This truck is a rocket and is more maneuverable than my old long box.

GMC 1500 seat quality

John, 10/18/2010
I have 2010 GMC 1500 SLE with manual seats. The seat back has extra play consequently starts and stops cause the back of the front seat to move because of a poor fit or extra clearance. The dealer says they are all that way and showed me another truck and it was the same, I find it extremely annoying, I will probably have to find a good upholstery shop and pay to repair a sloppy seat back. Not happy with build quality.

