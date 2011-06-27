Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Confused by others
I have owned toyota's and nissan's and never get the mpg they or the reviews say. 2 to 3 miles less. With GM's I have seemed to get 3 to 5 miles better than reviews. That's why I say confused by others. Just got 22.6 combination downtown Nashville, TN interstate,country roads. Just bought this truck and probably will keep it for a long time. Guess my driving habits suit GM products better. This truck has 5.3, 323 gears,2wd, locking rearend and HD towing.Confort scored 8 cause stiff HD suspension (I guess). Build quality an 8 cause of interior parts a little weak. Reliability was 9 mainly cause of my past history with GM's. Haven't owned this one long enough to tell. That's my 2 cents worth.
2006 GMC 1500 4X4 SLE Z71
Very Handsome truck. Price was very reasonable ($6,000 less than comparable Titan)Combination of performance and fuel economy very good for 4X4 large truck category (17 mpg avg.). Only two complaints too tall gearing 3.42 gears in all 4X4 trucks I looked at;thus towing is kinda difficult. Truck feels like it is in second gear when starting off. Corrected that problem with 4.10 gears. Now truck pulls hard and feels more powerful than the titan I drove, and also my dad's hemi ram. I also have a programmer intake and exhaust. The truck with 8" lift and bigger tires still runs around 7.2 seconds to sixty. Stock it could muster only 8.8 seconds to sixty. other problem no grab handle for driver.
ALMOST IMPRESSED
It may be too soon to truly evaluate. As of now only 800 miles on it. The alternator whines. The dealer says this is normal with new pulsating alternators, there is a slight seat of your pant vibration at all speeds. Brakes pulse as if disc or drum is out of round. The overall ride is smooth and comfortable. Gas mileage is not bad for 5.3, average 16.4 city. It tows my boat as if it were not behind me. So far, so good! Just some kinks to be worked out.
New Year New Truck/Great Truck Great Yr
I picked up this truck on New Years Day. Have already driven over 250 miles. Power heated leather seats are very comfortable. Interior is luxjurious and instruments and gauges are well positioned, very readible for day and well illuminated for night driving. XM Satellite radio with Bose sound system is incredible comnbination that gives exceptional listening experience. Beautiful and functional interior styling. 4X4 has great handling on highway and very nimble in city traffic. Wind noise is almost imperceptable when driving at highway speeds. Park feature of power exterior passenger mirror makes parallel parking a full size truck as easy as parking an automobile. This is a well build truck.
Poor Quality Truck
This truck has been in the shop more times than my 3 other trucks total.The transmission has been out of the truck 6 different times for different problems. The front wheel bearings have been replaced. The brakes & rotors have been replaced twice. Torque converter has been replaced & still vibrates through the gas pedal at 56 mph. All in less than 46000 miles. I do not pull anything. Even GM just blew me off. I should have pushed the lemon law.
