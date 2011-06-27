Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Weak drive train
Not a bad truck until the warranty was up. Before then, the only thing to go wrong was the rear door latch adjustment. It worked well in winter (western Canada), got great highway mileage and was reasonably comfortable. For the past two years the following have gone wrong: transmission replaced at 65K, 4WD position sensor replaced three times, tie rods twice, front hubs once. My mileage is 4/5 highway / 1/5 gravel. Its never been driven hard and has had very little mountain driving. Fit and finish are not great but not bad either. Accessories still all work. I bought the truck after having an Olds Alero and Saturn Ion (both had serious drive train issues). I won't buy anything from GM again.
GMC Sierra 1500
I have a GMC Sierra I bought second-hand with the optional GFX package. I really like the extra exterior/interior features such as two tone paint, stripe on the side, carbon fibre dash, white gauges etc. At first the 4WD did not work, however after a quick cleaning of the connection from the wire bundle to the solenoid on the side of the transfer case, I have had no problems. It came with the 5.3L aluminum block engine and pulls quite hard. Tow/Haul mode is great for uphill towing. The cab had an annoying grinding noise which was quickly remedied with some hockey tape on the cab door latches. Overall, a great work truck and daily driver.
Not happy for a few years
When I purchased my truck almost 5 years ago, it has had a popping sound coming from the front end. It has been to the dealership 3 times, parts replaced each time. Worked well for the last couple of years, than it has started the popping again. Driver side door sounds like it is falling apart for the last 4 years. Had that repaired before and after a couple of years it is again sounding like it's falling apart. For the last 12 years I've owned 2 GMC Trucks and have enjoyed them. Since this is my second truck and I do enjoy it besides the repeating problems I wouldn't mind owning a 3rd, however the window stickers are a little out of my range now.
Good truck
I only had to replace a fuel pump and breaks and I have had it for 6 years
- Performance
- Reliability
Friends do not let friends buy GMC crap
My main issue with this vehicle is a bad stepper motor in the speedometer that seems to be a common problem with these trucks. Supposed to be under recall but despite numerous emails to GMC pointing out the Court ordered recall to fix this problem they refuse to fix the problem and told me that I have to pay for the fix myself. Other issues include interior lights will not come on most of the time and headlights do not always come on when they are supposed to. My friend has a GMC Envoy and had a similar issue. The headlights would suddenly go out and was also under recall yet GMC told her that she had to pay for the fix herself. I would not recommend a GMC to my worst enemy. GMC should not be putting out faulty crap then expect the consumers to pay for the fixes under recall.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
