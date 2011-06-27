Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Weak drive train Hwy363 , 09/19/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Not a bad truck until the warranty was up. Before then, the only thing to go wrong was the rear door latch adjustment. It worked well in winter (western Canada), got great highway mileage and was reasonably comfortable. For the past two years the following have gone wrong: transmission replaced at 65K, 4WD position sensor replaced three times, tie rods twice, front hubs once. My mileage is 4/5 highway / 1/5 gravel. Its never been driven hard and has had very little mountain driving. Fit and finish are not great but not bad either. Accessories still all work. I bought the truck after having an Olds Alero and Saturn Ion (both had serious drive train issues). I won't buy anything from GM again. Report Abuse

GMC Sierra 1500 gmcgfx , 07/28/2011 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I have a GMC Sierra I bought second-hand with the optional GFX package. I really like the extra exterior/interior features such as two tone paint, stripe on the side, carbon fibre dash, white gauges etc. At first the 4WD did not work, however after a quick cleaning of the connection from the wire bundle to the solenoid on the side of the transfer case, I have had no problems. It came with the 5.3L aluminum block engine and pulls quite hard. Tow/Haul mode is great for uphill towing. The cab had an annoying grinding noise which was quickly remedied with some hockey tape on the cab door latches. Overall, a great work truck and daily driver.

Not happy for a few years Mike , 08/01/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful When I purchased my truck almost 5 years ago, it has had a popping sound coming from the front end. It has been to the dealership 3 times, parts replaced each time. Worked well for the last couple of years, than it has started the popping again. Driver side door sounds like it is falling apart for the last 4 years. Had that repaired before and after a couple of years it is again sounding like it's falling apart. For the last 12 years I've owned 2 GMC Trucks and have enjoyed them. Since this is my second truck and I do enjoy it besides the repeating problems I wouldn't mind owning a 3rd, however the window stickers are a little out of my range now.

Good truck Vc , 04/09/2017 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I only had to replace a fuel pump and breaks and I have had it for 6 years Performance Reliability