Used 1993 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

5(66%)4(16%)3(0%)2(18%)1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
K1500 5spd 350 ext cab

jyanke, 11/30/2008
I've owned this truck for 3 years and love it. I rebuilt engine 10000 ago and runs good most of time. I haul 2200 pounds of brake rotors in the box once a month and hauls it like a dream. Pulled stock car for years before I bought and drove good

warning, warning

Broke, 06/25/2003
My truck runs ok after I replaced the transmissions 4 times, rear differential, radiator, brakes twice, fuel pump, gas tank twice, shocks, the water pump, and fixed the 4 wheel drive. By the way I have only owned it for 3 years!! Need I go on? Save your money, and don't buy a GMC. I have learned my lesson the hard way.

I recommend this Truck

Ted R., 07/09/2003
Assembled in Canada. Very few mechanical problems. Alternator and wiper motor replaced. Intake manifold gasket replaced at 102,000 - common on 350ci. Easy to find parts. Has 110,000 miles & at Hwy speeds over 70mph, average 16mpg+ w/K&N Air Filter. Stationed in Germany, routinely pegged speedo on autobahn. Top speed? Has a rev-limiter, it would cut out. Plenty of power & brakes on Alpine roads. Pulled many heavy loads w/o problems. The 4x4 is must off-road & in Minnesota winters. No body rust despite road salt. Paint still good. Did not have Dealer undercoating - galvanized steel body. On 3rd muffler. Overall, very satisfied with this truck.

Ultimate Reliability

R+A, 02/10/2004
With over 200,000 miles on this truck from new I think I'm qualified to tell you this vehicle is one of the best I've owned. Preventive maintenance from new and all synthetic fluids in all major components keep it running like new. No problems EVER with the 4L60E transmission, the NP transfer case (Shockproof Redline ATF used) and the motor just keeps going.

Great Truck

Rob, 10/08/2007
I bought my GMC truck in 95 with 49,000 miles and now have 224,000 miles with original engine and trans. Replaced common things such as starter (ac delco), alternator, compressor (to 134), and general tune up's. It's been an incredible vehicle and would recommend buying one kept in good condition because it will last a lifetime if taken care of.

Research Similar Vehicles