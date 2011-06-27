Used 1992 GMC Sierra 1500 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|16
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|375.0/500.0 mi.
|375.0/500.0 mi.
|510.0/680.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.0 gal.
|25.0 gal.
|34.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|16
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 4000 rpm
|160 hp @ 4000 rpm
|160 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Length
|194.1 in.
|194.1 in.
|212.6 in.
|Gross weight
|5600 lbs.
|5600 lbs.
|5600 lbs.
|Height
|70.4 in.
|70.4 in.
|73.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|1899.0 lbs.
|1899.0 lbs.
|no
|Wheel base
|117.5 in.
|117.5 in.
|131.5 in.
|Width
|76.8 in.
|76.8 in.
|76.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
