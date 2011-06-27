Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
I love this truck
I tried a small car and it just doesn't work for me. I wanted a big truck with the best mileage I could get and the Sierra Hybrid delivers big time! I am averaging between 20 - 21.5 MPG in the city and about the same on the highway. I have taken the family to the beach twice and it handles deep sand with no problems at all. The kids love all the room in the back seat. It is fun to drive. Drives really well on the interstate, plenty of power. Don't let the hybrid fool you. Had the vehicle for 3 months now and would buy it again today.
Better Than Critics Give Credit
This is a surprisingly nice vehicle and the savvy negotiator can get a good deal, make a few add-ons and end up with a really nice truck with great gas mileage. I am amazed at how quiet it can be and how real the improved gas mileage is. I think that professional critics miss the fact that many people will be coming from older trucks and so any new truck today has a lot more to offer than trucks from days past. This truck has a very solid and quiet feel to it while maintaining the versatility of a full size pickup. They run e85 Fuel as well and in KS you can get a $750 credit if you use 500 GL in a year. I am very impressed overall with this truck!
Sierra Hybrid 4WD 2010
This is a great truck, we like it better all the time and would recommend it to anyone needing a truck for work and family. Acceleration and ride are very good. The 2010 model brakes have a linear response, gear changing and engine stopping/restarting are smooth and quick, and there are more cup holders and storage compartments. After 6400 miles we had 20-22 mpg hwy (at pump), 20 mpg mixed local driving, and 19 mpg city. Gas savings estimated to be $600/yr at $3/gal and 10K mi/yr. Subtracting out $2200 hybrid tax credit, savings would pay for the difference in price in 3 years. Only one minor problem, a tire pressure sensor went out. Has an 8 year warranty on hybrid components.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500 Hybrid
Related Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner