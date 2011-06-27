Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Professional Grade Rob2007 , 11/09/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my third GM Pickup and once again I'm truly satisfied. Simple, clean interior and exterior make this the most versatile vehicle I've ever owned. Report Abuse

Sierra 1500 DOUG , 11/11/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The overall quality of this heavily discounted truck is finally approaching the Asian level. Fit is rather OK, but the finish is excellent, both inside and out. Engine is very quiet, smooth, and the power is more than adequate. A/C is superb, and the full compliment of gauges is quite welcomed. EPA shows 16/21 and thus far I'm realizing close to that. Have always had 4WD trucks for useless reasons, and the difference in 2WD ride quality/mileage is astounding. I would recommend opting for the locking rear axle though, as the low end torque placed on the standard axle simply overwhelms the drive tire in certain situations. So far this very handy vehicle is all and more than advertised. Report Abuse

Basic truck Greenlama , 07/05/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Solid truck with no frills but dependable and OK gas mileage for a truck. I have a 2x4 but didn't get stuck in our large snow storm so with good tread depth it isn't too bad. I bought it for work but know I just use it to commute. I am glad I like it because truck/SUV market is in the dumps. At least my truck is a V6 so it gets about 16 city 20 freeway. Report Abuse

i like mine wreckerman9 , 04/10/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful So far I'm satisfied with the ride, handling, comfort, and dependability. The mpg Is awesome, as I'm getting 25+ hwy, and 23 around town, with the v-6,4. 3l, I recently went thru 6 states, to see a sick family member, and the long range fuel mileage was great. The trucks seems to be well worth the price I paid, and I've had no problems in 2 years. Report Abuse