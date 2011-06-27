Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Professional Grade
This is my third GM Pickup and once again I'm truly satisfied. Simple, clean interior and exterior make this the most versatile vehicle I've ever owned.
Sierra 1500
The overall quality of this heavily discounted truck is finally approaching the Asian level. Fit is rather OK, but the finish is excellent, both inside and out. Engine is very quiet, smooth, and the power is more than adequate. A/C is superb, and the full compliment of gauges is quite welcomed. EPA shows 16/21 and thus far I'm realizing close to that. Have always had 4WD trucks for useless reasons, and the difference in 2WD ride quality/mileage is astounding. I would recommend opting for the locking rear axle though, as the low end torque placed on the standard axle simply overwhelms the drive tire in certain situations. So far this very handy vehicle is all and more than advertised.
Basic truck
Solid truck with no frills but dependable and OK gas mileage for a truck. I have a 2x4 but didn't get stuck in our large snow storm so with good tread depth it isn't too bad. I bought it for work but know I just use it to commute. I am glad I like it because truck/SUV market is in the dumps. At least my truck is a V6 so it gets about 16 city 20 freeway.
i like mine
So far I'm satisfied with the ride, handling, comfort, and dependability. The mpg Is awesome, as I'm getting 25+ hwy, and 23 around town, with the v-6,4. 3l, I recently went thru 6 states, to see a sick family member, and the long range fuel mileage was great. The trucks seems to be well worth the price I paid, and I've had no problems in 2 years.
Solid, Well-Built & Exceptional Value
This truck is a base vehicle chosen for utility and value. Only options are cruise, A/C and Limited Slip Differential. After over two and a half years and 34,000 miles I couldn't be much happier. I have yet to have a single problem with it. It has a lot of utility, ride is smooth and it's quiet for a truck - and more comfortable than any car I've driven or ridden in. Fit and finish is outstanding. Ergonomics are excellent Highly recommended
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500 Classic
Related Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner