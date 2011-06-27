2020 GMC Savana Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Savana Van
LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,556*
Total Cash Price
$37,119
LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,547*
Total Cash Price
$37,861
LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,892*
Total Cash Price
$50,853
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,874*
Total Cash Price
$52,338
LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,387*
Total Cash Price
$51,224
LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,538*
Total Cash Price
$38,604
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Savana Van LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$763
|$789
|$817
|$846
|$3,952
|Maintenance
|$430
|$754
|$685
|$2,156
|$1,165
|$5,190
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,533
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,717
|Financing
|$1,996
|$1,606
|$1,188
|$744
|$268
|$5,802
|Depreciation
|$10,196
|$2,366
|$2,238
|$2,625
|$2,486
|$19,911
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,163
|$7,874
|$7,490
|$9,191
|$7,838
|$49,556
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Savana Van LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$778
|$805
|$833
|$863
|$4,031
|Maintenance
|$439
|$769
|$699
|$2,199
|$1,188
|$5,294
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$138
|$328
|$481
|$948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,564
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,751
|Financing
|$2,036
|$1,638
|$1,212
|$759
|$273
|$5,918
|Depreciation
|$10,400
|$2,413
|$2,283
|$2,678
|$2,536
|$20,309
|Fuel
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$2,457
|$2,531
|$2,606
|$12,296
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,506
|$8,031
|$7,640
|$9,375
|$7,995
|$50,547
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Savana Van LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,045
|$1,081
|$1,119
|$1,159
|$5,414
|Maintenance
|$589
|$1,033
|$938
|$2,954
|$1,596
|$7,110
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$441
|$647
|$1,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,100
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,352
|Financing
|$2,735
|$2,200
|$1,628
|$1,019
|$367
|$7,949
|Depreciation
|$13,969
|$3,241
|$3,066
|$3,596
|$3,406
|$27,278
|Fuel
|$3,111
|$3,204
|$3,300
|$3,399
|$3,500
|$16,515
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,513
|$10,787
|$10,261
|$12,592
|$10,738
|$67,892
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Savana Van LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,076
|$1,112
|$1,152
|$1,193
|$5,572
|Maintenance
|$606
|$1,063
|$966
|$3,040
|$1,643
|$7,318
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$454
|$666
|$1,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,162
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,421
|Financing
|$2,814
|$2,264
|$1,675
|$1,049
|$378
|$8,181
|Depreciation
|$14,376
|$3,336
|$3,156
|$3,701
|$3,505
|$28,075
|Fuel
|$3,202
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$16,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,200
|$11,102
|$10,561
|$12,959
|$11,052
|$69,874
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Savana Van LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,053
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,167
|$5,454
|Maintenance
|$593
|$1,041
|$945
|$2,975
|$1,608
|$7,162
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$651
|$1,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,116
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,369
|Financing
|$2,754
|$2,216
|$1,639
|$1,027
|$370
|$8,007
|Depreciation
|$14,070
|$3,265
|$3,088
|$3,622
|$3,431
|$27,477
|Fuel
|$3,134
|$3,228
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$16,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,685
|$10,866
|$10,336
|$12,684
|$10,816
|$68,387
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Savana Van LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$794
|$821
|$850
|$880
|$4,110
|Maintenance
|$447
|$784
|$712
|$2,242
|$1,212
|$5,398
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$335
|$491
|$966
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,594
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,786
|Financing
|$2,076
|$1,670
|$1,236
|$774
|$279
|$6,034
|Depreciation
|$10,604
|$2,461
|$2,328
|$2,730
|$2,585
|$20,707
|Fuel
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$12,537
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,850
|$8,189
|$7,790
|$9,559
|$8,152
|$51,538
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Savana
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 GMC Savana in Virginia is:not available
