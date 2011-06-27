Used 1996 GMC Savana Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V8
Combined MPGno15no
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.434.0/527.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no14/17 mpgno
Combined MPGno15no
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l4.3 l5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm250 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height83.9 in.80.2 in.80.2 in.
Wheel base155.0 in.135.0 in.135.0 in.
Length238.8 in.218.8 in.218.8 in.
Width79.2 in.79.2 in.79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Olympic White
  • Medium Beige
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tan
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Medium Gray
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Graphite
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Gray
