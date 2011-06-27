Used 2014 GMC Savana Cargo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Savana Cargo Van
2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,112*
Total Cash Price
$15,850
3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,558*
Total Cash Price
$22,349
1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$41,716*
Total Cash Price
$16,484
1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$58,162*
Total Cash Price
$22,983
2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,112*
Total Cash Price
$15,850
3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,327*
Total Cash Price
$17,911
Savana Cargo Diesel
3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,914*
Total Cash Price
$16,167
2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,953*
Total Cash Price
$21,715
3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,355*
Total Cash Price
$21,873
2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,739*
Total Cash Price
$19,654
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Savana Cargo Van 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$1,158
|$1,259
|$2,223
|$384
|$2,546
|$7,570
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$877
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,061
|Financing
|$852
|$686
|$507
|$318
|$115
|$2,478
|Depreciation
|$3,817
|$1,533
|$1,349
|$1,196
|$1,074
|$8,969
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,337
|$7,326
|$8,113
|$6,137
|$8,199
|$40,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Savana Cargo Van 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,091
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$5,465
|Maintenance
|$1,633
|$1,775
|$3,134
|$541
|$3,590
|$10,674
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,237
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,496
|Financing
|$1,201
|$967
|$715
|$448
|$162
|$3,494
|Depreciation
|$5,382
|$2,162
|$1,902
|$1,686
|$1,514
|$12,646
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,575
|$10,330
|$11,439
|$8,653
|$11,561
|$56,558
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Savana Cargo Van 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$830
|$855
|$4,031
|Maintenance
|$1,204
|$1,309
|$2,312
|$399
|$2,648
|$7,873
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$912
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,103
|Financing
|$886
|$713
|$527
|$331
|$120
|$2,577
|Depreciation
|$3,970
|$1,594
|$1,403
|$1,244
|$1,117
|$9,328
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,864
|$13,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,750
|$7,619
|$8,438
|$6,382
|$8,527
|$41,716
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Savana Cargo Van 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$5,620
|Maintenance
|$1,679
|$1,826
|$3,223
|$557
|$3,692
|$10,977
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,272
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,538
|Financing
|$1,235
|$995
|$735
|$461
|$167
|$3,593
|Depreciation
|$5,535
|$2,223
|$1,956
|$1,734
|$1,557
|$13,005
|Fuel
|$3,547
|$3,654
|$3,763
|$3,876
|$3,993
|$18,833
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,989
|$10,623
|$11,764
|$8,899
|$11,889
|$58,162
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Savana Cargo Van 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$1,158
|$1,259
|$2,223
|$384
|$2,546
|$7,570
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$877
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,061
|Financing
|$852
|$686
|$507
|$318
|$115
|$2,478
|Depreciation
|$3,817
|$1,533
|$1,349
|$1,196
|$1,074
|$8,969
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,337
|$7,326
|$8,113
|$6,137
|$8,199
|$40,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Savana Cargo Van 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$929
|$4,380
|Maintenance
|$1,309
|$1,423
|$2,512
|$434
|$2,877
|$8,554
|Repairs
|$516
|$599
|$699
|$816
|$951
|$3,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$991
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,199
|Financing
|$963
|$775
|$573
|$359
|$130
|$2,800
|Depreciation
|$4,313
|$1,732
|$1,524
|$1,351
|$1,214
|$10,135
|Fuel
|$2,764
|$2,848
|$2,932
|$3,020
|$3,112
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,681
|$8,278
|$9,168
|$6,935
|$9,265
|$45,327
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Savana Cargo Diesel 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$767
|$789
|$814
|$838
|$3,954
|Maintenance
|$1,181
|$1,284
|$2,267
|$392
|$2,597
|$7,721
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$895
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,082
|Financing
|$869
|$700
|$517
|$324
|$117
|$2,528
|Depreciation
|$3,893
|$1,564
|$1,376
|$1,220
|$1,095
|$9,148
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,544
|$7,473
|$8,275
|$6,260
|$8,363
|$40,914
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Savana Cargo Diesel 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,310
|Maintenance
|$1,586
|$1,725
|$3,046
|$526
|$3,488
|$10,371
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,201
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,454
|Financing
|$1,167
|$940
|$695
|$436
|$158
|$3,395
|Depreciation
|$5,229
|$2,100
|$1,848
|$1,639
|$1,471
|$12,288
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,162
|$10,037
|$11,115
|$8,408
|$11,233
|$54,953
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Savana Cargo Diesel 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$1,068
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$5,349
|Maintenance
|$1,598
|$1,737
|$3,068
|$530
|$3,513
|$10,447
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,210
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,464
|Financing
|$1,176
|$947
|$700
|$439
|$159
|$3,420
|Depreciation
|$5,267
|$2,116
|$1,862
|$1,650
|$1,482
|$12,377
|Fuel
|$3,375
|$3,478
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$3,801
|$17,923
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,265
|$10,110
|$11,196
|$8,469
|$11,315
|$55,355
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Savana Cargo Diesel 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$990
|$1,019
|$4,806
|Maintenance
|$1,436
|$1,561
|$2,757
|$476
|$3,157
|$9,387
|Repairs
|$567
|$657
|$768
|$895
|$1,044
|$3,931
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,087
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,316
|Financing
|$1,056
|$851
|$629
|$394
|$143
|$3,073
|Depreciation
|$4,733
|$1,901
|$1,673
|$1,483
|$1,332
|$11,122
|Fuel
|$3,033
|$3,125
|$3,218
|$3,315
|$3,415
|$16,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,818
|$9,084
|$10,060
|$7,610
|$10,167
|$49,739
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Savana Cargo
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 GMC Savana Cargo in Virginia is:not available
