  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana Cargo
  4. Used 2004 GMC Savana Cargo
  5. Used 2004 GMC Savana Cargo Van
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 GMC Savana Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Savana Cargo
5(75%)4(0%)3(25%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Savana Cargos for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,873 - $4,442
Used Savana Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

GMC Savana Cargo

bob998, 03/01/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Just a great van -- no noises, 2500 lb payload, 20 MPG on the hwy, four wheel disk ABS brakes stop great. Rack and pinion steering handles like a car.

Report Abuse

Lemon cargo vans

kelly, 12/29/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This vehicle has been nothing but problems. Within the 8 mos. of owning this van, both front bearings had to be replaced, the alignment was wrong from the factory, the rear seal is now leaking. The lifters tick. The wiring harness fell out from underneath the passenger side of the dash. The steering has made noise from day 1, and it happens everytime the wheel is turned. I've consulted with many other expediting company owners and they gave the same outlook on these 2004 GMC vans. One word sums it up, JUNK.

Report Abuse

best van ever

thomas, 10/23/2017
2500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

best working van in the market,i have one from many years,never problems simply turn key on and go,loved GMC,very happy.WAO! this is real FRIEND,gmc savana IS THE BEST BIG F......VAN

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

better than ford

leif lenberg, 02/24/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had 2 ford cargo vans, extended cab, and so far this chevrolet savana beats them both. I like the power, and the size best.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Savana Cargos for sale

Related Used 2004 GMC Savana Cargo Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles