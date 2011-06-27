Used 2001 GMC Safari Minivan Consumer Reviews

CHEAP TO KEEP bam bam , 11/13/2003 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This vehicle will last you a lifetime and spend very little time in the repair shop.maintenance costs are super low if you stay away from the awd. i purchased an extended warranty but i know I'll rarely use it. as long as you understand its a dinosaur to drive around town pot holes. also note that it is a durable "truck" that can get to be a handful when the fuel tank gets close to one quarter full when the pavement is wet. adding weight during the winter with the correct truck type tires will keep you unstuck. the engine power could be stronger, but the smooth power band and not too stiff suspension makes it pretty effortless to drive. Report Abuse

Two time owner. . . Vikki , 09/24/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We had a 1991 Safari as our first van and loved it, but only had the SLE. We now have and love the SLT seating and comfort. All the things we wished for in our first Safari van we got in our second Safari van. Now if they would have power door openers for the side and back doors, we would be even more thrilled! We have compared to lots of the SUVs and we like what we have better so far. The milage could be better (and it could be worse too!)

WHY! Did They Stop Making Them??? GMC all the way , 02/03/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Just love this Van! This is my second I purchased the first on brand new in 1990 with a high top, swivel seats, TV, VCR... after 156,000 miles I bought a 2001 in 2002 and still have it today. It has 163,000 miles and still going. I'm 6'-8" tall and 360 lbs. The van is a work horse. I fit like a glove It has gone to Florida and all parts northeast. I used it to move my tools and merchandise in both of my businesses. Why oh Why did they stop making this creature of love!!! I will miss you and will with all my heart try to keep what I have for as long as it will run. I have replaced many components, but that OK I want to keep it for a long time. Long Live the Astro and Safari Vans...

Has been good to us Finzphan , 07/07/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This van is set up to haul the family and its cargo. Has been good both in town and on the highway. Not the best looking vehicle on the road, but it does what is asked of it. Regular maintenance keeps it in shape.